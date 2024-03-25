30 Winnie the Pooh quotes that are sweeter than honey

With his sunny disposition and sweet temperament (not to mention tooth), Winnie the Pooh has been a beloved character for nearly a century.

The big-hearted bear became a staple in children's media after his debut 1926. Author A.A. Milne was inspired to create Winnie the Pooh by a teddy bear he bought for his son, Christopher Robin.

Milne crafted an imaginative story about Pooh, Christopher Robin, and his friends in the Hundred Acre Woods, which he turned into a book, “Winnie-the-Pooh," in 1926.

Though he may be a bear of little brain, as Milne affectionately described him, Pooh has managed to capture the hearts of generations with his innocent wisdom.

Here are 30 Winnie the Pooh quotes that are as warm as a bear hug.

30 Winnie the Pooh Quotes

“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." — Winnie the Pooh

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” — Winnie the Pooh

“Time for something sweet.”— Winnie the Pooh

“I’m never afraid with you.” — Winnie the Pooh

“What’s wrong with knowing what you know now and not knowing what you don’t know until later?” — Winnie the Pooh

“On Wednesday, when the sky is blue, and I have nothing else to do, I sometimes wonder if it’s true that who is what and what is who.” — Winnie the Pooh

“Any day spent with you is my favorite day. So, today is my new favorite day.” — Winnie the Pooh

“You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.” — Winnie the Pooh

“It is more fun to talk with someone who doesn’t use long, difficult words but rather short, easy words like, ‘What about lunch?’" — Winnie the Pooh

“I am short, fat, and proud of that.” — Winnie the Pooh

“It wasn’t much good having anything exciting, if you couldn’t share it with somebody.” — Winnie the Pooh

“If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so that I never have to live a day without you.” — Winnie the Pooh

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” — Winnie the Pooh

“What could be more important than a little something to eat?” — Winnie the Pooh

“Think, think, think.” — Winnie the Pooh

“Nobody can be uncheered with a balloon.” — Winnie the Pooh

“I wonder how many wishes a star can give.” — Winnie the Pooh

“I’m not lost for I know where I am. But however, where I am may be lost.” — Winnie the Pooh

“Oh, bother.” — Winnie the Pooh

"Isn’t it funny / How a bear likes honey? / Buzz! Buzz! Buzz! / I wonder why he does? — Winnie the Pooh

“If it’s not Here, that means it’s out There.” — Winnie the Pooh

“The most important thing is, even when we’re apart, I’ll always be with you.” — Winnie the Pooh

“My favorite thing is me coming to visit you, and then you ask, ‘How about a small smackerel of honey?’” — Winnie the Pooh

“Rivers know this: There is no hurry. We shall get there some day.” — Winnie the Pooh

“It’s so much more friendly with two.” — Winnie the Pooh