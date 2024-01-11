IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY wants to celebrate Leap Year birthdays

We're throwing a big party on TODAY and we want "leapers" to join us. Just share your leap year birthday story and you might be part of the fun in New York City!
Did you know 2024 is a leap year? Well, if you're one of the lucky ones who has a birthday on February 29, TODAY wants to celebrate you!

We think a birthday that comes once every four years is worth going big for, which is why we're throwing a HUGE party live on TODAY.

But first, we want to know more about you! Using the form below, submit your basic information, a photo and your Leap Year birthday story.

Please note, you need to be available to be in New York City on Feb. 29.

The form should only be filled out by someone who is 18+ years old.

We hope to see you at our Leap Year birthday extravaganza!

TODAY