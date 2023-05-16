Tallulah Willis posts body-shaming fan comments as ‘important’ message as person ‘in recovery’

Tallulah Willis is opening up about some cruel body-shaming messages sent to her by an online follower.

The actor and daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore posted screenshots on Instagram of words she received recently from an unnamed commenter.

The commenter wrote several messages to Willis in April, including, “You’re fat!!!” and “Your posts are really cringey,” as well as posting nauseated face emoji in response to one of her photos.

“I think it’s important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin,” Willis captioned the screenshots.

“Im very thankful I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t become dismantled by strangers words (for the most part 🙃),” she added.

Willis, 29, finished with a message of love.

“I love you and I like you — myself, buuskis included!” she wrote, adding the hashtags #edsupport and #edrecovery.

Moore supported her daughter in the comments, writing, “I am so proud of you! People often can only reflect their own fear. Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!”

Willis’ stepmom, Emma Heming Willis, also leapt to her defense.

“I’m so sorry Tallulah,” she wrote in the comments. “You’ve summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is."

The actor’s sister Scout Willis also chimed in.

“I am so proud of you, and proud of the hard work you put in every day,” she wrote, “and luckily for you, me and everyone who loves you, this person is but a mere footnote in your story, and unfortunately for them, they have to be themselves forever, and i wish them literally one IOTA of the grace, growth and self love you show every single day.”

Willis has been open about her past experiences with an eating disorder, as well as body dysmorphic disorder.

People who experience body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) may be intensely preoccupied with what they see as flaws of their body.

Anxiety or shame over these perceived physical defects may cause “major distress or problems in your social life, work, school or other areas of functioning,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Willis opened up about her experiences with BDD in a 2021 Instagram post.

“I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was BW (Bruce Willis’) twin since birth — I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my “masculine” face was the sole reason for my unlovability — FALSE!” she wrote in the caption.

"I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hair do! (As are you)," she added.

Tallulah Willis is the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, who divorced in 2000. They are also parents to Scout Willis, 31, and Rumer Willis, 34.

Bruce Willis wed model Emma Heming Willis in 2009, and they share two daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

In January, Tallulah shared some sweet Instagram photos with her dad, showing them making silly faces and striking dramatic poses.

Earlier this year, Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological condition that can affect social skills, movement and speech, among other functions, according to the Cleveland Clinic.