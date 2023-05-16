Bruce Willis’ wife shares pic from ‘extra special’ Mother's Day with Demi Moore and Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis’ first Mother’s Day was a real family affair.

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, celebrated the day by posting a picture of herself, along with her husband’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three kids, as well as the “Die Hard” star’s new granddaughter, Louetta, whom Rumer Willis recently welcomed with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas when she gave birth last month.

“What an extra special day it was for our family as we celebrated @rumerwillis and her first Mother’s Day 🌸💐🌼 and we just love how the girls keep multiplying in pure Willis fashion,” she wrote. “We love you so very much Louetta 💓”

Rumer Willis’ sisters, Tallulah and Scout, are also in the picture.

“Beautiful perfect sweet day!” Moore commented.

Rumer Willis also honored Moore on Mother’s Day, using the occasion to post a photo of her as a baby, as well as a pair of shots with her mom helping her give birth.

“To be able to celebrate this day with you is beyond words, the privilege to walk in this path of motherhood with you by my side to support and guide me is something I have only dreamed of,” she wrote.

“Thank you for holding the most beautiful space for me as I made the transition from maiden to mother. Thank you for helping me walk through and rise to the occasion to have the birth I dreamed of.”

Rumer Willis appears to be smitten with her new bundle of joy, too.

“I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life,” she wrote on Instagram, in part, on May 14, along with photos with her daughter Louetta and from her home birth.

“You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way. It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always.”