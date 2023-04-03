Bruce Willis spent the weekend celebrating his daughter Mabel's birthday.

On April 2, the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, marked Mabel’s 11th trip around the sun with a special montage of photos and videos.

“Your energy is infectious,” Heming Willis wrote, in part. “You can light a whole room with your smile and warmth. How you love and care for your family and friends is beautiful to witness. Keep shining my love and always remember to #liveitup.”

In the tribute, which is set to “Pictures of You” by the The Cure, Willis is seen jamming on a harmonica while Mabel plays piano. He is also shown carrying Mabel on his shoulders, kissing her forehead and pushing her on a playground swing.

The “Die Hard” star, 68, and Heming Willis, 44, are also parents of 8-year-old daughter, Evelyn. Willis shares Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, with whom he is close friends.

In March 2022, the family announced that Willis was diagnosed with aphasia and that he’d be stepping away from acting. Nearly one year later, they revealed that he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD. This condition is a less common type of dementia which affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

In March, Heming Willis shared an emotional video to mark Willis’ 68th birthday.

“Today is my husband’s birthday. I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose,” she began. “I just think it’s important that you see all sides of this.”

In the clip, Heming Willis said that going through old footage felt like a knife in her heart.

“I do have times of sadness, every day,” she added. “Grief, every day. And I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

