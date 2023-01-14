Bruce Willis and daughter Tallulah are too cute in new candid photos

Bruce Willis and daughter Tallulah Willis had some fun father-daughter time.

The actor and Demi Moore's 28-year-old daughter shared photos of her with her dad on Instagram on Jan. 12. In the playful pics, the two are hugging, with Bruce Willis making a funny face as his daughter smiles wide and holds his arm that's in front of him.

A second photo shows both of them making dramatic faces as Tallulah Willis points her leg out.

“high drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO,” Tallulah Willis caption the post, which also includes photos of her bagel with cream cheese, a mirror selfie, a photo of her dog in bed and a throwback pic of Winona Ryder, among others.

The “Die Hard” star also shares daughters Rumer, 34 and Scout, 31, with Moore. He and wife Emma Heming Willis are parents to daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

The Willis family is about to get a little bigger as Rumer Willis revealed in December that she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

The mom-to-be shared black-and-white photos of her baby bump and Thomas kissing her belly.

Moore couldn't contain her excitement over her daughter's pregnancy announcement. She shared the same photos and captioned them, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Bruce Willis’ wife also congratulated her stepdaughter with a message from her and the actor.

“Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are elated over here!”

In March of last year, the entire family announced that their patriarch would be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder caused by damage to the brain that impairs speaking, reading, writing and understanding others, according to the National Aphasia Association.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the message read in part, adding, “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”