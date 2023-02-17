IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Scout Willis says she’s feeling ‘emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed’ following dad Bruce’s diagnosis

The "Pulp Fiction" star's three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore expressed their "awe" over the support for him after sharing his diagnosis of dementia.

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, family says

/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

Scout Willis is feeling "emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed" in the wake of Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis, but she is grateful for the outpouring of support for her father.

Scout Willis, 31, shared her reaction in her Instagram stories hours after her family shared on Feb. 16 that the "Pulp Fiction" star has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa,” Scout Willis wrote.

Bruce Willis' family wrote on Feb. 16 that his condition has "progressed" since announcing last year that the 67-year-old star was retiring from acting due to aphasia, which makes it hard for him to speak and understand others.

Scout Willis' sisters, Rumer, 34, and Tallulah, 29, also chimed in on their Instagram stories with similar messages of gratitude. The three women are Bruce Willis' daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore.

"Second this Scouter, feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family," Tallulah Willis wrote.

"I third this Scouter and Buusk feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for us and our sweet Daddio," Rumer Willis wrote.

Bruce Willis' daughters, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and Moore also wrote a statement about his condition on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s website

What is frontotemporal dementia?

Feb. 17, 202302:47

Average life expectancy is seven to 13 years after diagnosis of FTD, according to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. It can cause difficulties with speech, decision-making and comprehension, according to the association.

“We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," Bruce Willis' family wrote.

