30 low-calorie snacks that are dietitian-approved and less than 250 calories

Sometimes you just need a snack, but you don’t want to make a huge calorie or time investment, like if you’re heading to lunch with a friend and getting hangry but don’t want to arrive with a full stomach. Or maybe you’re feeling peckish on your way to pick up the kids, but you’ll have dinner as soon as you get home. That’s when you need something just right to get you from point A to point B. Here’s a list of 30 low-calorie snacks that fit the bill, and don't forget about our round-up of snacks for weight loss, too.

Fruity snacks

Apple and peanut butter

You can never go wrong with the classic combo of crunchy apple slices and creamy peanut butter. Peanuts have the highest protein per serving of all nuts, and they're affordable, versatile, and an important part of a plant-forward diet. A medium apple, plus a tablespoon of peanut butter provides 6 grams of fiber, 225 calories, 4.5 grams of plant-based protein and 8 grams of mostly heart-healthy fat.

Banana and granola

Have you ever dipped a banana into granola? If not, you are missing out! The smoothness of the banana gets a whole lot more interesting with some crunch. Enjoy the combo of a medium banana rolled in an ounce of granola for 230 calories, 5 grams of fiber, 3 grams of protein and 450 milligrams of muscle-loving potassium.

Pear and cheddar

Sweet, juicy pears are also packed with a hefty dose of fiber, making them an excellent snack for feeling full. Pair one with a slice of cheddar cheese for 210 calories, 6 grams of fiber and 8 grams of protein, plus 15% of your calcium for the day.

Orange and dark chocolate

A classic flavor combo, you get a refreshing burst of citrus, plus the richness of dark chocolate — so good! Oranges provide your day’s worth of vitamin C and dark chocolate offers up substantial heart health benefits. A medium navel orange plus an ounce of dark chocolate (70-85% cacao) will net you 240 calories, 6 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein, plus 230 milligrams of potassium to keep your ticker healthy.

Strawberries and whipped cream

It doesn’t have to be dessert time to enjoy this luscious combo. You can enjoy a cup of sliced strawberries, plus half a cup of whipped cream for 131 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein and nearly 100 milligrams of vitamin C.

Pomegranate seeds and chia pudding

Chia pudding has a lot going for it. It’s creamy, loaded with fiber-rich chia seeds and is a great vegan snack option. Top it with fresh or dried pomegranate seeds for a burst of flavor and antioxidants. Grab a cup of chia pudding from the store (or make your own) and stir in one-quarter cup of pomegranate seeds for 196 calories, 8 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein and 11 grams of fat.

Grapes and goat cheese

Picnic for one! Even if you can’t eat alfresco, you can enjoy a picnic-style snack to get those feel-good vibes. Pair a three-quarter cup of green or red grapes with 1 ounce of plain goat cheese for 170 calories, 1 gram of fiber, 5 grams of protein and 6 grams of fat. Plus you’ll get a wealth of health-supporting phytonutrients from the grapes.

Veggie snacks

Celery and ranch

Crunchy with a capital “C,” celery stalks are exactly what you need when you get the munchies. Combine 6 medium stalks of celery with 2 tablespoons of ranch dressing for 175 calories, 6 grams of fiber, 14 grams of fat and a whole bunch of crunchy satisfaction.

Cucumber spears and guacamole

Refreshing and hydrating, cucumbers aren’t just great for your waistline, they’re also an excellent food for glowing skin. The cooling spa favorite contains the mineral silica, which is involved with collagen synthesis. Pair 6 spears (about one-third of a large cuke) with a quarter-cup of creamy, heart-healthy guac for 106 calories, 5 grams of fiber and 3 grams of protein.

Carrots and hummus

This popular snack is a go-to for a reason — it’s tasty and filling! Eating chickpeas as hummus or in salads can help you feel full and may make it easier to maintain a healthy weight. Snack on nine baby carrots with a quarter-cup of hummus for 140 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein.

Cherry tomatoes and snack cheese

Perfectly poppable, cherry tomatoes are a tasty treat all year long and contain the antioxidant lycopene, which helps protect against prostate cancer. Make tomatoes more satisfying (and absorb more lycopene) by pairing them with cheese rounds, a smart snack for the whole family. Grab 10 cherry tomatoes and two cheese rounds for 170 calories, 2 grams of fiber and 10 grams of protein.

Jicama and baba ghanoush

If you’ve never tried jicama, you’re in for a crunchy treat! It’s a root veggie that is packed with water and is super low in calories (just 45 per cup). It’s tasty with a spritz of lime juice and a sprinkle of Tajin, or you can dip it in a quarter-cup of the eggplant dip, baba ghanoush, for a wee 93 calories, 7 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein.

Kale chips

If you’re struggling to eat more veggies, these chips can help you get in an extra serving. Munch on an ounce of kale chips for 130 calories, 3 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein, as well as 100% of your vitamin K needs for the day.

Crunchy snacks

Mini pretzels

Pretzels aren’t just for airplanes! A 1-ounce bag of mini pretzels fits right in your purse or gym bag and provides 110 calories, 1 gram of fiber and 3 grams of protein.

Popcorn

You don’t need to be a movie lover to appreciate the munchability of popcorn. It’s a whole grain, so you can feel great about this crunchy snack — just go easy on the salt and butter. Dig into 3 and a half cups of sea salt popcorn for 150 calories, 3 grams of fiber and 2 grams of protein.

Veggie chips

Made from beets, sweet potatoes and other root vegetables, these flavorful bites make a classy afternoon snack. Munch on 14 chips for 150 calories, 3 grams of fiber and 1 gram of protein.

Parmesan crisps

Made from real Parmesan cheese, these savory snacks are a great low-carb alternative to chips. An ounce (about 19 crisps) delivers 150 calories, 13 grams of protein and 10 grams of fat, plus 30% of your bone-building calcium for the day.

Pea snaps

You can munch to your heart’s content on about 22 of them for just 130 calories, which will also net you 4 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein. Add these to your rotation if you’re looking for a fun, plant-based snack that’s easy to travel with.

Rice cakes and ricotta

A '90s snacking staple, these crunchy cakes still hit when you need that between-meals nosh. Top one with a quarter-cup of part-skim ricotta and a half-teaspoon of everything bagel seasoning for 170 calories, 2 grams of fiber, 9 grams of protein and 5 grams of fat.

Protein-rich snacks

Hard-boiled eggs and furikake

Perhaps the most obvious high-protein snack, there’s something so satisfying about a hard-boiled egg. They’re loaded with high quality protein (6 grams in one), and they’re fun to dip into seasonings. If you haven’t tried furikake, it’s a combination of toasted sesame seeds, kosher salt, seaweed, dried mushrooms and a little sugar. Enjoy two hard-boiled beauties with 1 tablespoon furikake for 166 calories, 0.5 grams fiber, 13 grams of protein and 11.6 grams of fat.

Greek yogurt and blueberries

Perfect for stashing in your mini-fridge at work, cups of Greek yogurt make healthy snacking a breeze. Combine that high protein (15 grams), low-fat yogurt with half a cup of blueberries for an antioxidant boost that will keep you full from late morning until lunch. You’re looking at a total of 160 calories, 4 grams of fiber, 16 grams of protein, 3 grams of fat and 15% of your daily calcium.

Cottage cheese and pineapple

The “it” ingredient of 2023, cottage cheese is always fashionable in our book. A cup of low-fat cottage cheese boasts an impressive 19 grams of protein and makes a lovely combo with sweet pineapple. Add a cup of the golden fruit diced for a total of 202 calories, 2 grams of fiber, 19 grams of protein and 3 grams of fat, plus 10% of your calcium needs.

Beef jerky and mandarin oranges

Popular with hikers and gym rats alike, beef jerky packs all the flavor and protein. And it’s great for folks who are low in iron, serving up 1.4 milligram per ounce. Balance out its saltiness with two juicy mandarin oranges for 160 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 11 grams of protein and a burst of vitamin C.

Salty snacks

Olives

Olives are so rich and flavorful that people are often surprised to hear that one large one only has 12 calories. Enjoy 10 of these luscious Mediterranean beauties for 125 calories, 5 grams of fiber and 10 grams of heart-protective monounsaturated fat.

Cheese stick and pita chips

While popular with the 12-and-under crowd, cheese sticks aren’t just for kids. Keep them stocked in your fridge for a quick, satisfying snack. Pair one with a single serve package of pita chips for 210 calories, 1 gram of fiber, 10 grams of protein and 11 grams of fat, along with 15% of your daily calcium.

Pickle, avocado and rye crispbread

Packed with crunch, flavor and — if you choose the right kind — probiotics, pickles make a fun snack. One large dill pickle is low in calories at just 5, but if you crunch on more than one, you’ll rack up sodium quickly. So slice that dill up, spread one-third of an avocado onto a crispbread, and munch away for just 115 calories, 6 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein and 8 grams of heart-smart fat.

Lox, cream cheese and a mini-bagel

Think of this as a petite version of what you might order on the weekend at the deli. The key is finding a mini bagel and topping half of one with 1 tablespoon of cream cheese and an ounce of lox — perfection! This savory treat adds up to 200 calories, 0.5 grams of fiber, 10 grams of protein and 6.5 grams of fat.

Stuffed grape leaves

A staple of traditional Greek cuisine, these little bites make a satisfying snack. Filled with rice and wrapped with seasoned grape vine leaves, they’re incredibly flavorful. Enjoy five for 210 calories, 3 grams of fiber, 3 grams of protein and 14 grams of fat.

Roasted chickpeas

The ideal snack from a nutrition perspective, these crunchy guys provide plenty of fiber and protein to help you feel satisfied and come in lots of different flavors. Plus, roasted chickpeas are a smart snack for people watching their blood sugar. You can sink your teeth into about 50 roasted chickpeas for 110 calories, 6 grams of fiber, 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fat.

Tuna salad

Make this in your own kitchen or pick up a kit at the store. Tuna is a low-fat, high-protein fish that also provides beneficial omega-3 fatty acids. A 2.9-ounce serving of tuna salad serves up 230 calories, 2 grams of fiber, 7 grams of protein and 19 grams of fat.