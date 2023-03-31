10 best high-protein snacks to stock up now

Grazing in between meals often gets a bad rap, but healthy snacks do exist, and some of them pack a powerful punch of protein.

Not sure how to weed through all the options? The Good Housekeeping Institute's nutrition director, Stefani Sassos, stopped by the TODAY Show on March 31 to share several snack recommendations that are equally nutritious and delicious.

Together with her team, Sassos evaluated over 100 high-protein snacks with the help of registered dietitians and taste testers, who provided feedback on flavor and texture.

"We found that, believe it or not, texture and consistency matter just as much if not more than the flavor of the food," she explained.

In general, Sassos said, you should try to reach for a high-protein snack whenever you're feeling peckish.

"Protein is going to satiate you, it's going to keep you fuller longer, and it's gonna stabilize your blood sugar."

Ready to start snacking? Check out these 10 tasty options!

Best Protein Snacks — Sweet

The Good Housekeeping Institute’s Picks:

Brainiac Brain Butter (6-7 grams of protein)

Purely Elizabeth Blueberry Walnut Superfood Oat Cup With Collagen (9 grams of protein)

When you think of sweet snacks, fruit probably comes to mind immediately, but Sassos emphasized that fruit doesn't really provide much protein. "It's great to pair a fruit with a nut butter," she explained.

The registered dietitian nutritionist brought several options with her to show the TODAY team several options from the brand Brainiac.

"These are not your ordinary nut butters. These come in chocolate and honey flavors, so you get a little bit more extra sweet but they're fortified with omega-3s and choline so they're great for brain power," she explained. "So if you're having that 3 p.m. slump at work and you need to focus, these are great. They're great for kids."

Oat cups are another protein-filled option and Sasso explained why the brand Purely Elizabeth has some great snack options.

"I want you to throw away those really sugary oatmeal packets you have that you at home and upgrade to this... It’s naturally sweetened with a little bit of coconut sugar. It's super filling, super hearty, awesome for cholesterol, tons of fiber," she said.

Best Protein Snacks - Savory

The Good Housekeeping Institute’s Picks:

Snow Days Pizza Bites (7 grams of protein)

ALDI Park Street Deli Snack Selects (7+ grams of protein)

If savory snacks are more your speed, the Good Housekeeping Institute also rounded up two picks to curb your cravings. For starters, the group found a healthy pizza bite alternative from the brand Snow Days.

"These are made with all organic ingredients like cassava flour and grass-fed cheese and they have hidden veggies inside... I like them actually in the air fryer. They crisp up really nicely," Sassos said.

For times when you're on the go, a snack tray is a great option. The affordable option Sassos showed off costs under $3 at ALDI.

"They have cheese in there with some nuts and some nice dried fruit," she said.