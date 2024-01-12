You may have munched on a date as a part of a charcuterie board or tossed it into a smoothie for a dash of sweetness. But there is good reason to make them a more consistent part of your diet.

They are packed with fiber and antioxidants and also have several vitamins and minerals. Dates may even play a role in managing diabetes and promoting heart health. And some women believe dates contribute to fertility and may even speed up labor. Let’s take a closer look at the nutrition of dates, including health research, benefits for men and women and healthy date recipes.

What are dates?

Dates are chewy and sweet stone fruits that have no added sugar. They are often mislabeled as “dried” fruit, but the dates you see in the store are a very ripe version of the date fruit. They grow on large palm trees and are left on the branch until they reach the brown wrinkly color and texture. There are several varieties of dates, but the ones most available in the United States are Medjool and Deglet Noor. All types are moist and sweet and make a great substitute for sugar in baked goods.

Date nutrition facts

The serving size of dates is 40 grams, which is about 2 Medjool dates or 4 to 6 Deglet Noor dates. One serving of dates has:

120 calories

1 gram protein

0 grams fat

30 grams carbohydrates

3 grams fiber (11% daily value)

22 grams sugar

Dates benefits

Dates are rich in polyphenols (plant compounds) and fiber, and they have other vitamins and minerals, such as copper, B vitamins, calcium, iron and magnesium. The polyphenol content of dates has caused researchers to examine the potential heart health benefits. A 2021 review states that most of the research on dates consists of test tube or animal studies. Yet, the research that does exist suggests that consumption of date fruit or extracts can impact vascular health, such as cholesterol, triglycerides and markers of inflammation.

Two recent human trials looked at the effects of dates on heart health. First, a tiny study with just 10 healthy participants observed the effects of eating 100 grams of dates a day for 4 weeks, with the results showing positive effects on blood lipids and oxidative stress within the body.

Another study of 100 people with diabetes found that eating 3 dates daily for 16 weeks reduced total cholesterol and “bad” LDL cholesterol levels. Not only do dates have polyphenols, but they are also a good source of fiber, which is beneficial for the heart and digestion.

Dates health concerns: Glycemic index and calories

The serving size of dates is small, so it’s easy to overeat them and consume excess calories. Other than that, there are no drawbacks to eating dates. Some people – especially those with diabetes – may worry about the high sugar content of dates, but research shows that dates have a low glycemic index and do not spike blood sugar levels.

Are dates good for diabetes?

Dates are succulently sweet and rich in carbohydrates, but that doesn’t mean they are off-limits for people with diabetes. A 2020 randomized controlled trial instructed 100 people with Type 2 diabetes to eat 3 dates daily for 16 weeks. The results showed a reduction in total cholesterol and an increase in HDL (good) cholesterol, which can improve heart health for those with Type 2 diabetes. In addition, the dates did not affect blood glucose levels, due to the low glycemic index.

Therefore, dates can be a part of a healthy diet for those with diabetes. Stick to the recommended serving size to reap the heart health and blood-sugar benefits.

Benefits of dates for men and women

Dates have long been thought to play a role in fertility and possibly even labor progression for pregnant women. But can one food play such a large role in reproduction or is it an old wives tale?

A 2021 review in the journal Metabolites suggests that dates influence male and female fertility levels. Most of the research on this topic is conducted in animals, but there are a few human studies. The study authors conclude that dates positively impact hormone levels and sperm motility, count and viability in men. In addition, dates may be beneficial for egg health, hormones and pregnancy.

Dates are also thought to help pregnant women go into labor, but the research on this topic is sparse. A meta-analysis suggests that eating dates during pregnancy may reduce gestation duration and the first stage of labor, but more research is needed on this topic.

Healthy date recipes

With their natural sweetness, dates are a delicious substitute for sugar in recipes. Many desserts with dates have no added sugar, but still taste very sweet. Dates also add nice contrast and texture to savory dishes. Here are a few of our favorite healthy date recipes: