Chef notes

We're having a date night — making fudge with just two ingredients: chocolate and dates. It's a soak, melt and blend situation. I prefer using semi-sweet chocolate chips for a sweeter fudgy experience, but if you're a dark chocolate fan, you can use chips with a higher percentage of cacao (I recommend 60 to 70%). Choose to be a purist and leave the treat plain or add extra flair by incorporating all sorts of goodies to the batter — from roasted, chopped nuts (walnuts, peanuts, pecans) to swirled nut butter to shredded coconut — you're the judge of your fudge.

Technique tip: I like to buy "pitted" dates for convenience, as it saves the step of manually removing the pits by hand.

Swap option: You can add preferred extras into the batter or on top, such as chocolate chips, roasted-chopped nuts, shredded coconut, a swirl of nut butter, etc.