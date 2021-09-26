Ingredients
Chef notes
I love dates, and I’m not talking about the romantic kind. I’m talking about the medjool variety. I’m not alone in this obsession. Hoda Kotb’s favorite snack happens to be my warm stuffed dates. When dates are heated up they get this delicious caramel flavor that’s balanced perfectly by any kind of nut butter.
Swap option: This recipe works well with any creamy spread.
Preparation1.
Pit the dates.2.
Place dates on a microwave-safe plate and microwave for about 10 to 12 seconds. Alternatively, bake the dates on a sheet pan for 10 minutes at 350 F.3.
Remove warms from the microwave or oven and stuff each date with almond butter, about ½ tablespoon or less, depending on the size of your dates.4.
Top with flaky sea salt and some chocolate chips, if desired. Enjoy immediately!