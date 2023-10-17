Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to join the 31-day challenge and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox.

Boxing is a great way to get a full-body workout, burn calories and have fun while working up a sweat!

While it may look intimidating if you haven’t tried it before, boxing is easily modifiable for every fitness level. Plus, with all of the free workouts available, it’s easy to try at home. So don't shy away from including boxing in your fitness routine.

Benefits of boxing workouts

Boxing workouts can be done with a boxing bag or via shadowboxing, where you pretend like you’re punching a bag or an opponent. Either way, it is a great cardio and strength-training workout and can be considered high-intensity training. Shadowboxing requires no equipment at all and can be done anywhere, making it a very accessible workout.

While boxing may look like an upper-body workout, it’s really the core that’s responsible for keeping the entire body stable and balanced. In addition, the fast movement of the arms and feet make boxing a great cardio workout, too.

Boxing can also be a great stress reliever. Think about punching away stress or things that are causing you anxiety. As you put together punch combinations, it also helps focus your mind and can be meditative. You’ll also improve coordination and balance since you’re moving your feet and arms during all of the exercises.

Boxing stance for beginners

For beginners, mastering the boxing stance is the first step. Start standing with your feet slightly wider than hips-width apart. Then step your dominant leg back behind you at a 45-degree angle; let your shoulder and hip follow suit. Form a fist with each hand and bring them up to frame your face on either side of your chin. Hug your elbows in slightly and keep your knees softly bent to help with balance.

Free at-home boxing workouts for beginners

Ready to give boxing a try? Here are 10 free workouts you can press play on right now:

This routine is a great place to start. Learn the basic six punches while getting your heart rate up in this quick 10-minute routine from obé fitness instructor Melody Davi.

This high-energy workout led by trainer Utah Lee gets the legs involved with knees and kicks for a full-body workout. Some of the moves are more high impact, so be sure to modify and remove the jumping if you have any joint issues or prefer lower-impact workouts.

The beauty of this routine is that it can be modified for every fitness level by simply increasing your rest time during each interval. Every exercise is broken down into one-minute intervals and beginners will work for a manageable 30 seconds and then rest for 30 seconds. As you master the moves, you can shorten your rest time for a tougher workout.

Focus on your core with this 8-minute workout from FightCamp trainer Flo Master who uses boxing-inspired bodyweight exercises to chisel your abs from every angle.

Founding Rumble trainers Dani Burrell and Leila Leilani lead you through six rounds of boxing and strength and conditioning moves. If you’re someone who is motivated by music during your workouts, this routine is set to energizing beats that will keep you moving.

This 30-minute full-body routine is fast paced, but easy to follow as the punch combos are displayed clearly on the bottom of the screen. Bower also provides side-by-side modifications for certain combos so you can choose a moderate or more advanced level.

If you like group fitness classes, this at-home workout is for you. Shot with a group of students of varying fitness levels, you feel like you're not sweating it out alone. The boxing workout was created by Milan Costich, the founder of Prevail Boxing, who coaches you on throwing jabs and hooks, plus leads you through plyometric moves, planks and core work.

This six-round workout created by FightCamp trainer Shanie “Smash” Rusth will build strength, get your heart rate up and improve coordination and flexibility. It combines the traditional six punches with some more challenging bodyweight strength exercises like sprawls, mountain climbers and jump squats.

This routine combines HIIT exercises and fun boxing moves with catchy tunes for a stress-relieving cardio workout. The count down timer and next exercise preview make it easy to follow along with this routine, while plyometric movements like burpees and lunge jumps push you to really challenge yourself.

We've got another one from Nate Bower that promises to torch 600 calories in just 30 minutes. While there is a lot of quick movement, there is absolutely no jumping, so it's a great low-impact workout for beginners. Just take it at your own pace.