Tone your abs with this 8-minute core workout

While at first glance a boxer spends most of their time throwing upper-body moves, it's a strong core that's responsible for the power behind the punch.

So it's no surprise that boxers have that enviable six-pack many of us dream of. Wondering what their go-to exercises are for strengthening the core?

USA Boxing Certified Coach and FightCamp trainer Jerry Randolph — aka Flo Master — leads us through 14 exercises that will fire up your core and then cools us down with a quick stretch. To modify the routine for beginners, slow down the pace of each exercise.

Exercise how-tos:

Situps

Starting on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, interlace your fingers behind your head or cross your arms on your chest. Exhale as you raise your body to an upright position. Inhale as you lower the upper body back to the mat.

Knee to Elbow Crunch

Starting on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, interlace your fingers behind your head. Bring your feet off of the floor, with knees bent, to a tabletop position. Exhale as you lift your head, neck and chest off of the floor. Bring your elbows to your knees. Lower the chest to the floor and repeat.

Leg Raise

Lie on the floor with your hands under your buttocks. Keeping your head on the floor, extend your legs up to the ceiling. Lower the legs towards the floor on an inhale. Exhale as you return the legs up to the starting position.

Windshield Wipers

Lie on the floor with your legs extended straight towards the ceiling. Place your hands out to the side of the body in a “T” position. Keeping your head down, take the legs over to one side of the body and then to the other. Similar to a windshield wiper motion on a car window.

Situp 1-2

Starting on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, interlace your fingers behind your head. Exhale as you raise your body to an upright position. Once in the upright position, throw a 1 (jab) 2 (cross) punch. Inhale as you lower the upper body back to the mat.

Boxer’s Twist

Sit with bent knees and your feet pressing firmly into the floor. Lean back slightly, keeping your spine straight. Exhale as you twist to the left, punching your right arm over to the left side. Inhale back to center and repeat on the opposite side.

Single Leg V-Up

Lying flat on the mat with your arms and legs extended, exhale as you lift the upper body and one leg up to a V position. Lower back down on an inhale. Repeat on the opposite side.

Toe Touches

Lie flat on the ground with your legs extended straight up to the ceiling and your arms extended over your head. Lift the head, neck and chest off of the floor with your fingertips reaching to your toes. Stay lifted as you tap your fingertips to your toes.

Situp Twist

Starting on your back with your knees bent and feet on the floor, interlace your fingers behind your head. Exhale as you raise your body to an upright position. Rotate the torso to the right and to the left. Inhale as you lower the upper body back to the mat.

Bicycle

Lie flat on the floor with your hands behind your head and your legs bent at the knee and feet off of the floor. Exhale as you lift your head, neck and chest off of the floor. Rotate the body from side to side as your legs extend, one at a time.

In/Out & Open/Close

Lie flat on the floor with your hands under your buttocks and your legs extended a few inches off of the floor. Open and close your legs once and then bring your knees into your chest and then extend them. Repeat.

Flutter Kicks

Lie flat on the floor with your hands under your buttocks and your legs extended a few inches off of the floor. Curl your head, neck and chest off of the floor as you flutter the legs in front of you.

Side V Up (right and left)

Lying on your side, bring the hand that is not on the floor behind your head and keep your legs long. Lift your upper body up at the same time as you lift your legs up to a V position on an exhale. Inhale as you return to the starting position. Repeat on each side.

Ab Groove

Flo Master’s signature move. Sitting on the floor, bend your knees and lift your feet off of the floor. Groove like Flo!

Enjoy this boxing-inspired core workout? Check out this other 10-Minute ab workout from the trainers at FightCamp.