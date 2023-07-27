Salma Hayek is here to give you the beauty and aging tips you didn’t know you needed.

The actor once again proved how real she keeps it on her Instagram by sharing her easy tip on how to hide gray hair without dyeing it. In the first photo in her carousel, Hayek, 56, is seen with her Gucci sunglasses on the top of her head and her gray hair visible.

“Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it,” she began. “Don’t wear your glasses on your hair!!! Bring on the wisdom.”

The second photo in her post shows her without sunglasses with her hair down, covering the gray hairs that were coming in around her temple.

The Oscar-nominated actor also shared one more photo that shows her with the sunnies up on her head and her exposed silver strands.

People in the comments section enjoyed her post, as well as expressed how "gorgeous" she looks.

"Or not cover them Salma, you’re gorgeous either way," one person wrote, while another added, "Salma you white/grey looks amazing on you."

One person wrote in Spanish that as a Latina, she is happy to see Hayek show her natural hair and not being afraid of going gray.

The “Frida” star is no stranger to getting candid about aging. Back in June, she shared a close up shot of her “white hairs and wrinkles.”

"Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning," she wrote next to the selfie.

Of course, the Mexican star is also known for posting sizzling bathing suit pics. Most recently, she shared photos of herself in a hot pink one-piece while swimming with her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

She also celebrated reaching 25 million Instagram followers by posting a workout video thirst trap, which consisted of her in a bikini.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you,” she wrote. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini work out for you all.”

She added that she hates exercising “but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support.”

Like Hayek, many celebrities, including Christie Brinkley, Tia Mowry and Hilary Duff, have embraced or become candid with their followers about going gray. Andie MacDowell has even said that she feels “comfortable,” “real and honest” since she stopped coloring her hair.