Salma Hayek shares throwback photo of J. Lo and Ben Affleck for the singer's birthday

Salma Hayek remembers Jenny from the block and is glad their whole friend group has leveled up.

On July 24, the "Frida" actor posted a birthday tribute to Jennifer Lopez using a throwback group picture of them with Ben Affleck, Susan Sarandon, Gael Garcia Bernal, Ed Limato and others.

The "This Is Me... Now" singer (and Leo) turned 54 this year.

"Happy birthday @jlo!" Hayek captioned her post. "Last night, out of the blue, I found this picture. I guess it meant I had to share it on your special day.

"It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it," she continued. "Then they said we wouldn’t last. Keep shining chica and keep enjoying every second of it!"

Hayek also posted the caption translated into Spanish.

The “Marry Me” actor commented three white hearts plus the emoji wearing a birthday hat.

Lopez posted a birthday celebration of her own on her Instagram story, including several montage videos and photos dating back to childhood.

Jennifer Lopez as a baby. @jlo via Instagram

Jennifer Lopez in 1995. @jlo via Instagram

The celebration on social media is just one aspect of how the star brought in her birthday. She hasn’t publicly disclosed specifics, but she did post a picture hinting at a larger event.

"Getting ready to celebrate 🎂🎉" she captioned her post, presumably in reference to her birthday.

Last year, Lopez celebrated her 53rd birthday days after she married Affleck in Las Vegas on July 16.

Affleck, like his wife, is a Leo, with a birthday around the corner on August 15, days before their second wedding in Georgia took place.