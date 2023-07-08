Salma Hayek posts a bikini workout video thirst trap to celebrate Instagram milestone

Salma Hayek Pinault found the sultriest way to celebrate her Instagram milestone of reaching 25 million followers.

Sporting the same printed string bikini swimsuit that she wore for National Bikini Day, Hayek Pinault shared a video on Instagram July 7 that shows her performing various exercise moves in the pool.

The video — which has garnered more than 1.7 million views — kicked off with the "Frida" actor diving under water, followed by a clip of the 56-year-old spinning in a circle and another of her swinging her arms back and forth with her hands submerged in the water.

Salma Hayek Pinault is in pure bliss enjoying her time in the pool. Instagram

The rest of her aquatic fitness routine included several leg kicks and arm stretches, ending with a clip of the “Eternals” star resting against the edge of the pool.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you,” she began her caption. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here’s a bikini work out for you all.”

She added, “I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support.”

The 56-year-old actor showed off several of her best underwater exercises with fans. Instagram

Hayek Pinault received plenty of love on the post in the comment section from fans and fellow celebrities, including a note from Drake who wrote, “Let’s get her to 50M asap.”

The actor’s “Black Mirror” co-star Annie Murphy also commented on the post, writing, “You. Are. Absolutely. Ridiculous.”

“Wow,” Kathy Najimy simply wrote.

One fan added, “Perfect example for aging like fine wine.”

Hayek Pinault’s video comes just two days after she shared a snap on Instagram donning the same bathing suit in honor of National Bikini Day July 5. In the original photo, the actor stood in the pool as she posed in the same printed bikini.

“Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!” she wrote in the caption. “Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback.”

When Hayek Pinault hit 24 million followers on Instagram back in May, the actor celebrated the milestone on social media with a video dancing, this time wearing a loose white bathrobe.

In the clip shared May 16, Hayek Pinault appeared to be in the middle of hair and makeup before she got out of her chair and began swinging her hips to the music. As the actor continued to dance, the top and bottom of her robe swung open with each move, though the final version of the video shared on social media was ultimately censored.

“24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude.”