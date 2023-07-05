Salma Hayek posted a new bikini photo for — what else? — National Bikini Day

Salma Hayek Pinault is earning raves for sharing a photo of herself wearing a bikini in honor of National Bikini Day.

The 56-year-old "Frida" star shared the pic July 5 on Instagram, captioning it in both English and Spanish, "Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let’s hope they don’t ban them too."

She added the hashtag #notathrowback.

Though the "Eternals" star's post contained a bit of history, all fans could focus on was the image of her ageless beauty and enviable physique.

“U are just as beautiful as u were 30 years ago,” one gushed.

“Wow,” wrote several others.

Hayek Pinault has never been shy about showing off her physical attributes.

The actor's bikini pic comes a little more than a week after she posted nude pics of herself — covered with carefully placed bath towels — relaxing in a sauna in honor of World Wellbeing Week.

In September 2022, Hayek Pinault, who shares a daughter, Valentina, 15, with her French businessman husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, honored her annual birthday tradition of posing in a swimsuit when she wore a red bikini while celebrating her 56th birthday on a boat.

The Oscar nominee shared a video of the festivities on Instagram that showed her dancing while filming herself with her cellphone.

“Happy 56th birthday to me!!!” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag #alwaysgrateful, plus several emoji, including a red heart.

The year before, Hayek Pinault rang in her 55th birthday by modeling a striking blue one-piece swimsuit on a tropical beach.

"Looking forward to new adventures," she captioned it.