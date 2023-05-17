Salma Hayek posts revealing — and we do mean revealing — video of her dancing in a bathrobe

Salma Hayek Pinault is letting loose for 24 million Instagram followers.

In an Instagram video posted on May 16, the 56-year-old celebrated reaching the 24-million mark by dancing in a white bathrobe while seemingly getting her makeup done.

While she swung her hips to the Latin music, the upper portion of Hayek Pinault's robe slipped open several times. Nothing was revealed, however, as she censored the video.

Fans in the comments loved the celebratory dance, with several jokingly requesting for an uncensored version of the clip.

"Where can we get the uncut, uncensored version? Asking for a friend," one comment read.

Another person commented, "Couldn’t let the 24 million people see? How rude."

"There’s something wrong with this video it keeps going blurry," another wrote.

Hayek Pinault captioned the post, "24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile. Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude," before wishing a happy birthday to director Samantha Lopez Speranza.

She shared the same message in Spanish.

The "Magic Mike's Last Dance" actor has commonly been seen dancing, sharing a video of her grooving in a red bikini in September 2022 for her birthday.

“Happy 56th birthday to me!!!” she captioned the post, again adding the same line in Spanish and the hashtag #alwaysgrateful, plus some emoji.

Similarly, wardrobe malfunctions also seem to be a recurring theme for Hayek Pinault, like during the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In a video the actor shared to Instagram, Hayek Pinault was stuck in the bathroom with Fran Drescher, whose dress was attached to the fellow star's Gucci glove.

As one woman tries to meticulously remove the snagged glove from the rhinestones on Drescher's dress, the two actors totally share a moment together.

The "Nanny" actor took the mishap as an opportunity to tell Hayek Pinault how much she loved her performance in “House of Gucci,” saying that she wrote her a letter that must not have been delivered.

“I can’t even believe it. Are you videotaping this?” Drescher said. “You know I think I wrote you a letter, we must have sent it to your reps because I want to pull you into my Green Council. And I said to you how magnificent you were in ‘Gucci’ and how fearless you were and, ironically, how much I love that we always randomly run into each other.”

Luckily, both women made it out for Hayek Pinault to present the SAG award for outstanding male actor in a television movie or limited series.