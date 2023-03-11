Andie MacDowell says she embraces feeling ‘comfortable’ and ‘honest’ with her gray hair

Andie MacDowell has no qualms about rocking her gray hair.

MacDowell spoke to Entertainment Tonight March 10 about how she feels “really comfortable” when it comes to embracing the gray.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while,” she explained. “And I’m really comfortable with where I am right now in my life. I just want to embrace the time where I am and be as real and honest as I can, not only with everybody else but also with myself.”

Andie MacDowell at the 8th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, California. Jemal Countess / Getty Images

The “Groundhog Day” star stopped coloring her hair at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and let her gray hair grow.

Since then, she's welcomed the change, even calling herself a “silver fox” during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in February 2021. She also walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022 with her signature voluminous gray curls.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in July 2022, the 64-year-old actor shared that she started to embrace her gray hair because she just wanted to look her age.

“People kept saying to me, ‘It’s not time,’ but I disagreed,” she said. “I was kowtowing to everybody else’s beliefs, but I truly want to be where I am and look my age.”

Since going gray, MacDowell has noticed several benefits, explaining, “I think my eyes look greener and it has made them pop in a way they didn’t before.”

She also said that her dating life has been “better” now that she’s sporting the gray, adding, “I might have looked younger and more acceptable to someone before, but I want to be appreciated for where I am, for my age. And the response from men has been, ‘You look beautiful.’”

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, MacDowell also talked about being a grandmother after her 37-year-old son, Justin Qualley, welcomed a daughter last year. Though she says she has loved life as a grandma so far, she has one complaint.

“I just don’t see her enough," she said. "That’s the only thing that’s kind of painful, because they live in Montana. But they’re going to come and see me soon.”

When MacDowell stopped by TODAY in January, she talked about being a grandmother for the first time and spending Christmas with her granddaughter.

“I’ve never had somebody look into me and see my soul like that,” she said of her granddaughter. “It was definitely a soul-to-soul connection.”

At the time, she hadn’t made the decision on what she’d want to be referred to as by her granddaughter, explaining, “She can’t speak yet, I’m going to give her time."

"I’m thinking Nana or Grandma, not Granny," she said, before ultimately adding, "It’s up to her.”