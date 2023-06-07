Salma Hayek calls out her ‘many white hairs’ and wrinkles in candid pic

Salma Hayek Pinault is getting real about aging.

On Tuesday, June 6, Hayek Pinault, 56, shared a close-up, makeup-free selfie of herself on Instagram, and captioned it, "Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning."

In the comments, Cindy Crawford wrote, "Beautiful!"

Olivia Wilde added, "🔥❤️🔥."

And one fan also applauded Hayek Pinault for showing off her gray hairs and wrinkles.

"Thank you for sharing! It helps all of to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age ❤️," the person wrote.

In 2019, Hayek Pinault previously showed off her gray hair in another candid Instagram photo. She captioned the pic, "#Proud of my white hair."

That time, Jessica Simpson commented, "Gorgeous lady,” and Lenny Kravtiz said, "You are stunning."

As an actor in her 50s, Hayek Pinault has been open about the realities of aging. In 2021, she appeared on “Red Table Talk" and talked about her experience with menopause.

Hayek Pinault noted that her breasts grew "a lot" when her body started to change.

“A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation; I don’t blame them!” she said. “My boobs were smaller (before)! So was the rest of my body ... But they have just kept growing. Many, many sizes. And my back has been really suffering from it. And not a lot of people talk about this.”

She also told host Jada Pinkett Smith that age is just a number.

“You can kick a-- at any age,” she said. “You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at any age."

"We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are. We’re not just here to make babies, we’re not just here to baby the man. We’re not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go away ... it’s almost like expiration date for the eggs means an expiration date for you as a woman," she continued. "It’s a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries.”