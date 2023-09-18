One-pot white chicken chili, air fryer pork chops and more easy recipes to make this week

If you’re under the impression that cooler weather cooking needs to take a long time, think again. With the right recipes, swapping out summer dishes for heartier fare can be done while barely even touching the oven. This week’s fall-forward meals use simple tricks to bring prep (and preheating) time down because dinner shouldn’t take over an hour — no matter the season.

Nothing says easy cooking — and cleanup — like a one-pot dish. Our smokey and spicy white chicken chili comes together on the stovetop or in the slow cooker if you want to keep things even more hands-off. Speaking of putting your gadgets to good use, how about making an entire meal in the air fryer? With our pork chops and Brussels sprouts recipes, your main and side will turn out crispy on the outside and tender on the inside every time. We also love a make-ahead-friendly option to cut down on time in the kitchen, and this pumpkin pasta delivers. The seasonal sauce can be refrigerated overnight so you only have to boil some noodles when you’re ready to eat. If there’s one thing worth turning your oven on for while it’s still warm out, however, it’s our decadent and delicious pecan pie cheesecake.

What to cook this week

Described as a “lighter and brighter take” on the classic beef version, this one-pot white chicken chili is the perfect transitional recipe to make as we head into fall. Garnish with cilantro, a squeeze of fresh lime or thinly sliced serrano chiles if you really want to turn up the heat.

If the thought of retiring your outdoor grill for the season makes you sad, bring the barbecue flavors inside with our air fryer pork chops recipe. You need only three ingredients for the perfect sweet and savory dry rub: smoked paprika, brown sugar and salt.

Looking for a quick vegetable side dish? Look no further than our air fryer Brussels sprouts with honey-soy glaze. They take less than 30 minutes to make and use only five ingredients so getting your greens in has never been easier — or tastier.

Vodka sauce gets a seasonal makeover with this pumpkin pasta recipe. Just swap out the usual tomatoes for a whole can of pumpkin purée and treat the family to a festive fall dish any night of the week.

Can’t decide on your favorite fall dessert? You don’t have to pick now that this pecan pie cheesecake exists. With a luscious cream cheese filling and buttery pecan topping, the mashup of two classics lets you have your cake and eat it, too.