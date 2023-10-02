Time to turn the page on your calendar! If the new month snuck up on you without the chance to plan a festive fall spread, we’ve got you covered. To kick off the first week in October, we rounded up a handful of recipes that are as cozy as they are easy — and pumpkin has a place in three of the five.

What better way to celebrate the start of spooky season than with pumpkin chilaquiles for breakfast or brunch? Sweet winter squash pairs especially well with smoky enchilada sauce for an autumnal twist on the popular dish. For lunch, we’re whipping up a pumpkin tortilla soup that is hearty enough to serve on its own. The base is bulked up with tender veggies and tortilla strips, and we recommend topping your bowl with a healthy spoonful of sour cream. No more than 15 minutes of prep is needed to make comfort food classics like chicken thighs or lasagna for dinner. And by saving time on the mains, you’ll make it to dessert sooner — which is important when a coffee cake with pumpkin-white chocolate glaze is on the menu.

Get your pumpkin fix quicker by ordering ingredients from Walmart through the shoppable recipes below. You can even score free delivery on orders $35 and up with a Walmart+ membership. Not a member? Now is a good time to sign up: New customers can snag $10 off their first three online pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more with code TRIPLE10.

What to cook this week

Craving a satisfying way to start the day? Look no further than these sweet, spicy and smoky pumpkin chilaquiles. You can dress them up with toppings such as cilantro, avocado or a squeeze of lime juice — but a fried or poached egg is a must.

Our pumpkin tortilla soup is one of those accidentally vegan recipes (with the exception of optional sour cream) that will have meat lovers asking for seconds. Prefer a different seasonal squash? Butternut, honeynut or kabocha are all great alternatives!

It doesn’t get easier than these lemon-rosemary chicken thighs. The air fryer recipe takes just five minutes to prep, 20 minutes to cook and is practically fool-proof because that extra fat prevents the meat from drying out.

Wondering what makes this lasagna so easy? There’s no boiling of noodles required. Combine that with the fact that premade marinara sauce is encouraged here, and you’ve got yourself a tasty baked pasta that cuts down on time — and effort — in the kitchen.

If you love pumpkin, you’ll love this coffee cake with pumpkin-white chocolate glaze. Don’t let the name fool you though — you’ll find pumpkin purée in the batter too for an extra oomph of fall flavor. Going for visual appeal? Try sprinkling toasted pumpkin seeds on top!