Skillet blueberry pancake, air fryer schnitzel and more easy recipes to make this week

Get inspired for Mother's Day and beyond with this week's lineup.
Courtesy of Sheela Prakash
By Lauren Witonsky

Mother's Day is this weekend, but no need to wait until Sunday to spoil a mother figure in your life! Why not treat her to breakfast in bed or a delicious dinner ahead of time for an even bigger surprise? We've rounded up a handful of special occasion recipes that are easy to make — and even easier to enjoy — all throughout the week.

There's nothing like waking up to the smell of pancakes, and Sheela Prakash's blueberry skillet will fill your home with the sweetest aroma. No need to flip a huge stack either, since this one feeds a crowd when cut into wedges. If you prefer a savory start to the day, we suggest Melissa Knific's take on an English pub classic: Toad in the Hole. You can make the batter the night before and keep it in the fridge until you're ready to bake. For dinner, whip up Jeanette Donnarumma's crispy chicken schnitzel with a crunchy apple slaw right in your air fryer. It pairs well with senior editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil’s peach salad, otherwise known as “Susan’s Salad” since it's inspired by her mom's decade-old recipe. And of course, no celebration is complete without a cake — we propose a citrus poke from Morgan Baker.

What to cook this week

Skillet Blueberry Pancake
Sheela Prakash

Get The Recipe

Skillet Blueberry Pancake

Sheela Prakash

Equal parts fluffy and tender, this big blueberry pancake is an easy way to please a crowd. Once you've got the skillet technique down, try adding other fruit or chocolate chips to customize the recipe.

Toad in the Hole with Onion Gravy
Melissa Knific

Get The Recipe

Toad in the Hole with Onion Gravy

Melissa Knific

This traditional British dish is impressive to serve, but easy to make. You need only three ingredients for the Yorkshire pudding, and classic bangers can be replaced with pork sausage in a pinch.

Air Fryer Chicken Schnitzel with Apple Slaw
Jeanette Donnarumma for TODAY

Get The Recipe

Air Fryer Chicken Schnitzel with Apple Slaw

Jeanette Donnarumma

Have some extra chicken cutlets lying around in your fridge? Skip the mess of deep frying and make schnitzel in your air fryer (or convection oven) instead. You'll be left with a seriously crispy crust. 

Peach Salad with Goat Cheese and Candied Walnuts
Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil

Get The Recipe

Peach Salad with Goat Cheese and Candied Walnuts

Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil

We believe that fruit belongs in salads, and if you agree you must try this recipe with peaches. When tossed with goat cheese and candied walnuts, you barely need any dressing — just balsamic glaze and olive oil.

Citrus Poke Cake
Morgan Baker

Get The Recipe

Citrus Poke Cake

Morgan Baker

Sheet poke cakes may be simple to make, but the flavor options are endless. This one is infused with store-bought lemon pudding mix, and topped with whipped cream and citrus zest for a bright bite.

Lauren Witonsky

Lauren is the Associate Partnerships Editor for Shop TODAY.