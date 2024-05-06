Skillet blueberry pancake, air fryer schnitzel and more easy recipes to make this week

Mother's Day is this weekend, but no need to wait until Sunday to spoil a mother figure in your life! Why not treat her to breakfast in bed or a delicious dinner ahead of time for an even bigger surprise? We've rounded up a handful of special occasion recipes that are easy to make — and even easier to enjoy — all throughout the week.

There's nothing like waking up to the smell of pancakes, and Sheela Prakash's blueberry skillet will fill your home with the sweetest aroma. No need to flip a huge stack either, since this one feeds a crowd when cut into wedges. If you prefer a savory start to the day, we suggest Melissa Knific's take on an English pub classic: Toad in the Hole. You can make the batter the night before and keep it in the fridge until you're ready to bake. For dinner, whip up Jeanette Donnarumma's crispy chicken schnitzel with a crunchy apple slaw right in your air fryer. It pairs well with senior editor Francesca Cocchi Zabloudil’s peach salad, otherwise known as “Susan’s Salad” since it's inspired by her mom's decade-old recipe. And of course, no celebration is complete without a cake — we propose a citrus poke from Morgan Baker.

What to cook this week

Equal parts fluffy and tender, this big blueberry pancake is an easy way to please a crowd. Once you've got the skillet technique down, try adding other fruit or chocolate chips to customize the recipe.

This traditional British dish is impressive to serve, but easy to make. You need only three ingredients for the Yorkshire pudding, and classic bangers can be replaced with pork sausage in a pinch.

Have some extra chicken cutlets lying around in your fridge? Skip the mess of deep frying and make schnitzel in your air fryer (or convection oven) instead. You'll be left with a seriously crispy crust.

We believe that fruit belongs in salads, and if you agree you must try this recipe with peaches. When tossed with goat cheese and candied walnuts, you barely need any dressing — just balsamic glaze and olive oil.

Sheet poke cakes may be simple to make, but the flavor options are endless. This one is infused with store-bought lemon pudding mix, and topped with whipped cream and citrus zest for a bright bite.