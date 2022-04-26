37 breakfast-in-bed recipes for Mother's Day

As a mom, I can tell you, without any hesitation, that my absolute favorite part of Mother's Day festivities is waking up to breakfast in bed. Surrounded by mountains of pillows, I get to wake up not to an alarm or to children flying through the air over my sleeping body (well, the flying children is a toss-up), but to the smell of coffee and a spread of my favorite morning confections coming to me — yes me! — without having to lift a finger.

Because I have younger kids, they snuggle in beside me to steal bites of bacon or strawberries and provide offerings of their own art, which they worked on diligently at school in honor of you know who. Breakfast in bed is a pause from the usual morning hustle. It's all the rewarding parts of being a parent bottled into a few cozy minutes where reality, news and to-dos get tabled for a tray of delightful food.

Whether you're a husband, wife, partner or a big kid whose rolling up their sleeves on the second Sunday of May, you've already got an A for effort. Seriously, frozen waffles are welcome as long as I get to eat them from under my blankets. But for the ambitious ones who want to turn A into A-plus, we're here to help. We rounded up a list of Mother's Day brunch and breakfast recipes that can be prepared in the kitchen and delivered directly to mom's bed. These easy yet exquisite recipes will leave mom feeling spoiled, soothed and satiated.

And after you're done making mom breakfast in bed, check out our recipes for Mother's Day dinner and cakes for dessert.

Sweet breakfast-in-bed recipes

These strawberry shortcake waffles, a breakfast and dessert mashup, invoke huge smiles and intrigue. Use bananas instead of strawberries. The result is a waffle that tastes like banana cream pie!

Start Mother's Day on a sweet note with delicate crepes. Fill the paper-thin pancakes with chocolate-hazelnut spread then top with blood oranges. Oh, and don't forget the bourbon-scented whipped cream!

These pancakes have a delicious blend of sweet and citrus flavors. They are fluffy and chocolaty with just the right amount of zest. Thanks to the special ingredient, mascarpone cheese, they just melt in your mouth.

French toast is wonderful because it's fluffy, decadent and completely crave-worthy. In lieu of maple syrup or honey, this sweet and smooth date caramel is the perfect pairing for this star of the breakfast table. This delicious version also happens to be dairy-free.

Siri Daly created this delicious bread pudding for anyone that loves decadent casseroles starring buttery bread and rich, dark chocolate. It is the perfect recipe for a Mother's Day brunch.

French toast might just be better than pancakes and waffles. It's a controversial idea, but after trying this decadent recipe, that skillet may be getting packed away for good. Indulge in a classic breakfast treat with toasty walnuts and a tartly sweet berry sauce.

Most breakfast recipes call for eggs. But ground flax seeds mixed with water are a great replacement for an egg in pancakes or baking. These vegan pancakes are so good because they are fluffy, moist and so tasty. Plus, they make the whole house smell so nice and heavenly.

Top tender waffles with a strawberry cream sauce to make a delightful brunch for Mother's Day. Adding yeast to the batter makes these waffles incredibly light and tender. The fresh strawberries and cream sauce add a perfectly sweet and fresh finish.

These vegan banana donuts are baked, not fried, making them perfect for a better-for-you breakfast or lighter dessert. Banana and maple is a classic combo. To jazz these up, add chocolate chips into the doughnuts or decorate the tops with sprinkles.

Fold chocolate chips into waffle batter for a sweet and delicious breakfast. The decadent chocolate waffles are topped with a rich and creamy cheesecake mousse, fresh mixed berries and a drizzle of strawberry sauce. With waffles, chocolate, cheesecake and berries, this sweet breakfast can easily double as dessert.

Have a pancake party for Mother's Day — no flipping necessary! Fit to serve a crowd, this flavorful flapjack recipe is truly a one-sheet wonder, delivering warm-out-of-the-oven breakfast treats right to your table (or bed). They’re super moist and gently sweet, and the toppings can be tailored to your taste buds — chocolate-blueberry, banana-pecan, strawberry-coconut and more! Once you make this sheet-pan pancake, there is no going back.

Can't decide between making cinnamon rolls and pancakes for Mother's Day? Make her both! Warm cinnamon and brown sugar get swirled into fluffy pancakes for the ultimate morning mashup.

This blueberry French toast is an amazing way to celebrate Sunday. It can be assembled on Friday or Saturday and left in the fridge until ready to cook. It actually tastes even better because all that yummy goodness has time to really soak into the bread.

No one would ever guess that these sweet, sticky, rich, nostalgic, comforting cinnamon rolls were vegan! The sweet potato puree in the icing adds earthy notes to the rolls while pecans add a nutty crunch. Warm cinnamon and sugar tie the whole treat together.

These make-ahead lemony "blini" with jam and whipped cream cheese are perfect for a Mother's Day brunch menu.

Fruit parfaits get a decadent flavor and texture boost with rich whipped cream and crunchy cookies. These are especially great for entertaining as they can be assembled ahead of time. They're also endlessly customizable as any fruit or types of cookies and be swapped or combined.

Savory breakfast-in-bed recipes

Sausage and egg muffin cups are ideal for special occasions. They can be made ahead and popped in the oven in the morning. Tailor them to mom's taste with croissants, wheat bread or brioche, mix up the cheeses or swap the pork sausage with chicken or turkey sausage or even a vegetarian option.

All the elements in these breakfast sliders work so well together. The slightly sweet rolls complement the saltiness of the bacon, and the crispy bacon is a perfect combo with the fluffy eggs. Lighten it up with turkey bacon or make these even more indulgent with some melty cheese.

These cheesy popover cups are the perfect way to start Mother's Day. You get protein from the eggs, vitamins from the veggies and loads of rich, creamy deliciousness from the melty cheese and crisp bread crust.

A standard on many diner menus, huevos rancheros starts your mom's morning off with a kick. The size of the kick is up to you. Choose a mild or spicy salsa to fit her morning mood. And the mug makes it an easy transport from kitchen to bedroom.

Give classic bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches an elegant upgrade for Mother's Day. Add extra complexity with homemade sweet and salty bacon jam. Ditch the pan and try griddle-cooked eggs, swap the regular cheese for gooey melted Gruyere and finish it off with peppery arugula.

A simple, French-style omelet hits all the right flavor notes and is incredibly quick to make if you see that mom's already stirring.

"I'm an avocado junkie!" says Adam Richman. For all the mamas out there that are, too, this fun grown up version of egg-in-a-hole is a winner.

Who doesn't love a good deviled egg? This is a fun and original spin on the classic dish, but still really yummy. The bread is very important. Make sure to use the best, high-quality focaccia available for this one. Store-bought hot cherry peppers are OK to use here, but making them from scratch adds a whole new dimension of flavor.

Flatbreads are a great vehicle for cheese and eggs, making them an ideal choice for breakfast pizzas. Since this ridiculously easy recipe uses only three ingredients (oil, salt and pepper don't count), be sure to use ingredients that pack a lot of flavor. Look for naan or pocket-less pita seasoned with onion, garlic, olives, masala or chiles, and cheese with jalapenos, dill or caraway.

Impress mom with mouthful of umami flavor and fuel her up with healthy probiotics. This egg dish is delicious, easy and puts to use long-lasting fridge staples like kimchi and miso paste.

These smoked salmon toasts are so simple to prepare, yet they look elegant and impressive. The recipe only calls for five ingredients. Whipped cream cheese gets mixed with briny capers and fresh chives then spread onto crisp toast and topped with smoky slices of salmon. It's that easy!

Frittata is the quintessential Italian food, not only for breakfast or brunch, but topped with a salad, it makes a great lunch or a light dinner. And if there are any leftovers, turn them into great hero sandwich for picnics.

Quiche is such a great dish for using up the last bits and pieces of food in the fridge, from proteins to a variety of veggies. Here, leftover chicken, some leafy greens, sun-dried tomatoes and feta add big, fresh flavor to creamy eggs.

From the outside, it's a modest muffin featuring bits of sausage, cheese and green onion. The magic, though, is what happens when you cut into it. Pouring out like liquid gold is the bright orange yolk from a hidden egg inside. This one takes a little hard work in the kitchen, but the surprise is worth it.

A Denver omelet is good, but this is better because it's a sandwich. And instead of tired old ham, this sandwich uses premium maple-cured black pepper bacon and gooey, earthy Gruyère cheese. Toasting the roll and sautéing the bell pepper in the rendered bacon fat is a great way to incorporate more bacon flavor into your sandwich.

These easy egg, spinach and avocado breakfast tacos are the perfect solution. They're high in protein and fiber and loaded with heart-healthy fats and nutrients. What could be better?

Rather than make individual potato pancakes and poached eggs, take a note from the Swiss and make one big potato cake (called rösti in Switzerland and German-speaking countries) and top it with eggs poached in a muffin tin in the oven. That way everything's done at the same time so Mama gets her breakfast hot and fresh, plus, there'll be extra for everyone else to eat.

Quiche is one of the most versatile things you can make! It's luscious, creamy, elegant and really keeps the mess-factor at a minimum for in-bed dining.

Forget everything you know about the typical breakfast sandwich. It's time for an eggcellent alternative everyone will devour. Make crisp quesadillas filled with ooey-gooey melted cheese, spicy homemade has browns and meaty mushrooms, top the whole thing with a perfectly fried egg, and serve it with a side of zesty tomato relish.

This lightened-up version of quiche from Joy Bauer amps up the nutrition by creating a delicious spinach crust with a cheesy Parmesan flavor.

What's great about these potato-based waffles is that each one can be individually customized. This is a great basic recipe, but the optional add-ins make these waffles extra-special. Hash brown waffles also make a terrific dinner side with eggs, crispy chicken, or a fresh green salad on top.