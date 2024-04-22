IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5 customer-loved finds for spring, including a fashion hack — starting at $7

Chicken meatloaf Parmigiana, taco casserole and more easy recipes to make this week

Whip up a comforting menu for those chilly spring days.
Jeanette Donnarumma
By Lauren Witonsky

At what point in the year do you refuse to turn on the oven? There's still time before those sweltering hot summer days when the only meals you're willing to make fall into the no-bake category. So, take advantage of the cool spring season and try this roundup of recipes while your kitchen is open for preheating.

Rainy April mornings are all the reason we need to bake something warm for breakfast. Our savory potatoes and salami frittata both take just 35 minutes in the oven and can be served together for a delicious brunch spread. Meatloafs and casseroles won't be on the dinner menu much longer, so enjoy the last of these hearty dishes. This week we have a chicken meatloaf Parmigiana and a taco-inspired casserole that showcase crowd-pleasing flavors in a whole new way. Finally, fire up the stove to make an easy chocolate mousse — it's the perfect flourless dessert for any Passover celebration!

What to cook this week

Breakfast Potatoes
Kelly Vaughan / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Breakfast Potatoes

Kelly Vaughan

Peppers, shallots and bacon (plus a flavorful blend of herbs) make these breakfast potatoes stand out from the rest. Once you see how easy they are to prep, they're sure to become a morning staple.

Crispy Salami, Potato and Roasted Red Pepper Frittata

Get The Recipe

Crispy Salami, Potato and Roasted Red Pepper Frittata

Anna Painter

Enjoy this tortilla española-inspired frittata warm, room temp or right out of the fridge. It's perfect to eat all on its own, but also pairs well with a side salad or slice of toast.

Chicken Meatloaf Parmigiana
Jeanette Donnarumma

Get The Recipe

Chicken Meatloaf Parmigiana

Jeanette Donnarumma

If you're a fan of chicken Parmigiana, you'll love this meatloaf version of the Italian-American favorite. It's saucy and cheesy and still has that crispy exterior thanks to the toasted garlic-herb breadcrumbs.

Turkey and Black Bean Casserole
Frances Largeman-Roth

Get The Recipe

Turkey and Black Bean Casserole

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN

Shake up Taco Tuesday with this turkey and black bean casserole. It's quick to make, budget-friendly and can be customized to your spice preference depending on what seasoning packet you choose.

Best Chocolate Mousse
Courtesy of Riley Wofford

Get The Recipe

Best Chocolate Mousse

Riley Wofford

Described as having the perfect balance of rich decadence and airy lightness, this mousse is easier to make than you might think. You only need a few simple ingredients and some patience while it sets.

Lauren Witonsky

Lauren is the Associate Partnerships Editor for Shop TODAY.