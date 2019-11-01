Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Carrie Parente

When baking feels like too much of a bother, just grab a bowl, some everyday pantry staples and make these easy cookie recipes no oven needed.

Whether you need a last-minute dinner party gift or you're scrambling to get treats ready for the kids' bake sale, keeping one of these recipes handy is always a good idea.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Here are five no-bake cookie recipes that'll come to the rescue, whatever the occasion.

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars
Carrie Parente
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars

Carrie Parente

In a hurry? These balls usually take about 30 minutes to firm up, but feel free to pop them in the freezer to expedite the process. This rich dessert easily rivals some of the best store-bought chocolate peanut butter cups out there. Sometimes I’ll use crushed pretzels instead of graham crackers for a twist.

No-Bake Nutella Oat Cookies
Carrie Parente
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Nutella Oat Cookies

Carrie Parente

Say "hello" to every Nutella lover's dream wrapped up in a cookie. These no-bake treats require few ingredients and little work. The best part? They're ready in just 20 minutes. Love coconut? Feel free to add a cup of shredded coconut when stirring in the Nutella for an extra chewy treat.

No-Bake Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie Balls
TODAY
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Strawberry Chocolate Chip Cookie Balls

Alejandra Ramos

Sweet strawberry, nutty oats and chocolate come together in these simply yet satisfying cookie balls. All you need for this no-cook recipe is a few simple pantry ingredients and a food processor.

No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Crunch Cookies
Carrie Parente
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Crunch Cookies

Carrie Parente

This versatile recipe for chocolate lovers works well with raisins, mini-marshmallows or any kind of dried fruit or nuts. Keep a log in the freezer and serve when unexpected guests pop in.

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Truffles

Samah Dada

These perfect little snacking bites are chewy, sweet (but not too sweet), studded with mini chocolate chips and enrobed in a layer of smooth chocolate. Not to mention, they're vegan, gluten free, grain free and free of refined sugars.

#COOKING: No-Bake Maple Almond Bites

March 27, 201907:46
Carrie Parente