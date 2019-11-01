When baking feels like too much of a bother, just grab a bowl, some everyday pantry staples and make these easy cookie recipes — no oven needed.

Whether you need a last-minute dinner party gift or you're scrambling to get treats ready for the kids' bake sale, keeping one of these recipes handy is always a good idea.

Here are five no-bake cookie recipes that'll come to the rescue, whatever the occasion.

In a hurry? These balls usually take about 30 minutes to firm up, but feel free to pop them in the freezer to expedite the process. This rich dessert easily rivals some of the best store-bought chocolate peanut butter cups out there. Sometimes I’ll use crushed pretzels instead of graham crackers for a twist.

Say "hello" to every Nutella lover's dream wrapped up in a cookie. These no-bake treats require few ingredients and little work. The best part? They're ready in just 20 minutes. Love coconut? Feel free to add a cup of shredded coconut when stirring in the Nutella for an extra chewy treat.

Sweet strawberry, nutty oats and chocolate come together in these simply yet satisfying cookie balls. All you need for this no-cook recipe is a few simple pantry ingredients and a food processor.

This versatile recipe for chocolate lovers works well with raisins, mini-marshmallows or any kind of dried fruit or nuts. Keep a log in the freezer and serve when unexpected guests pop in.

These perfect little snacking bites are chewy, sweet (but not too sweet), studded with mini chocolate chips and enrobed in a layer of smooth chocolate. Not to mention, they're vegan, gluten free, grain free and free of refined sugars.