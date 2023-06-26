Easy meals with shared ingredients: a pasta bake, eggplant Parm and more

A splash of lemon juice. A sprig of Rosemary. A sprinkle of Parmesan. Sounds like the start of a delicious dish, right? But it also sounds like a lot of leftover groceries. Whenever a recipe calls for a small measurement of certain ingredients, it can be hard to figure out how to use them up. To save you from wasting food — and money — we handpicked three meals that share at least three ingredients this week.

For dinner we’re serving up baked veggie pasta, eggplant Parmesan and a Greek salad with meatballs — all distinctly different for having so much overlap. The lemony broccoli and mushroom pasta bake is the perfect balance of crunchy and creamy, as the blend of cheeses keeps the center soft. Reserve three tablespoons of your grated Parmesan for the eggplant though, which you’ll mix with Panko for a crispy layer that turns the top golden brown. And while you have your breadcrumbs out, set aside half a cup to keep the feta and oregano meatballs extra juicy. Other staples include eggs, which will come in handy for a side of popovers, lemon juice and zest, which will brighten up the blueberry crisp, and of course olive oil, which you likely already have on hand.

Olivia Ott / TODAY

What to cook this week

Bet you’ve never thought to add pickled peppers to your pasta bake. You can easily make them yourself with this simple recipe, or use store-bought to save even more time — either way they’ll add a kick of heat that really ups the flavor.

Skip the messy and time-consuming step of frying veggies with this baked eggplant Parmesan. Just make sure to let your slices sit in salt for about an hour before working with them so you can remove some of the moisture and ensure they’re properly seasoned.

Many of the seasonings in the feta and oregano meatballs also appear in the Greek salad, so as you prep both, place the two bowls side by side so that you can divide the overlapping ingredients and save yourself time.

The batter for our popovers couldn’t be easier to make. Whisk in each ingredient separately — the order goes eggs, butter, milk, flour — then pour into a preheated pan 3/4 of the way up. Just don’t crack open the oven door until they’re done!

A blueberry crisp may be easier to bake than a blueberry pie, but a sheet-pan blueberry crisp has to be the easiest of all. This recipe offers a 50/50 bite of streusel topping to fruit filling and 100/100 times tastes great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.