Chef notes

Inspired by some of the ingredients in a Greek salad, these chicken meatballs are made with feta, oregano and garlic with yogurt mixed in to keep it moist and tender. The salad that accompanies it isn't a traditional Greek salad, but it celebrates most of its key components, namely feta, tomatoes and cucumbers (you can also add olives, if you'd like). I love snacking on the meatballs cold the next day or bringing it to a picnic. Because romaine is a sturdier lettuce, it holds up well in the dressing and can be easily transported.

You'll see that many of the seasonings and ingredients in the meatballs also appear in the salad, so to make this easier for you, as you prep the meatball and salad dressing ingredients, place the two bowls side by side so that you can divide the overlapping ingredients and save yourself time. Use the meatball cooking time to cut the lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Technique tip: Make sure to not overwork the meat when combining it with the other ingredients; mix just enough so that the ingredients are evenly distributed.

Swap option: Swap red wine or sherry vinegar for the lemon juice (about 2 tablespoons). The recipe calls for romaine, but you can use any other crunchy lettuce, if you're eating it right away.