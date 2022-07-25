TODAY Table is sponsored by Walmart. Our editors independently created these recipes. If you purchase the ingredients through our links, we earn a commission. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

It’s time for a late July cooking check-in! Have you gotten into a summer groove of eating out and ordering in? Are you cruising on autopilot when it comes to getting food on the table? When was the last time you cooked a weeknight dinner that you wanted to tell a friend about? If you feel like you’re in a cooking rut, it’s because you probably are — and we’re here to help you break out of that mindset!

As we approach the time of year when cooking anything feels like a serious chore, it’s time to shake things up. That’s why for this rendition of our “What to Cook This Week” series, we’re officially challenging you to make a recipe that you’ve never tried before. And trust us, with this lineup of creative summer sides, family friendly recipes and a (no-bake) dessert, you’ll have a hard time choosing just one.

All of these recipes are shoppable via Walmart. Skip the trip to the grocery store and press “Get Ingredients” instead. With the push of a button, you can order all of the ingredients you need to make these recipes. And if you’re a Walmart+ member, orders $35 and up qualify for free delivery.

With summer produce at its peak and grilling season fully underway, your summer menus are ripe for a makeover — but you have to think outside of the box. For inspiration, here are five recipes that will help you do just that.

What to cook this week

There’s no shortage of zucchini this time of year. Luckily, there’s no shortage of ways to use it up either! Take advantage of peak zucchini season and make this subtly veggie-flecked cornbread with classic green or yellow squash. Perfectly moist, this skillet cornbread might just become your go-to recipe.

This avocado and tomato salsa is basically a deconstructed guacamole! Take big chunks of avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, lime juice and jalapeño. Make a quick vinaigrette with lime juice, olive oil, honey and garlic and gently toss, so as not to mash! To enjoy, serve this easy chunky salsa with tortilla chips.

Carnitas aren’t intimidating to make when you have a slow cooker! Gently cook pork with cumin, chili, garlic and orange juice for moist and fork-tender meat that shreds instantly. Use the carnitas in tacos, burritos, rice bowls, lettuce wraps and even to top nachos.

Mix up burger night with a combination you probably haven’t tried before! Make flavorful patties with ground pork, chili crisp, furikake, sesame oil and teriyaki glaze. Top with a spicy Napa cabbage slaw and a fried mirin egg for an unexpected twist on a classic.

One bite of this classic confection will transport you straight to New Orleans. Whisk together brown sugar, granulated sugar, cream and butter over medium-high heat until it reaches the right temperature. (You’ll need a candy thermometer for this!) Stir in pecans, let thicken, remove from heat and spoon onto a marble to cool.