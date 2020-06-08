Make soy-marinated shrimp and turn the leftovers into hoagies and tacos

Shrimp is one of those versatile ingredients that can do it all. It's quick-cooking, affordable, fantastic fresh or frozen and makes for amazing leftovers. Chef Judy Joo is joining TODAY to share her go-to shrimp recipe that can be used to make three different dishes: shrimp with soba noodles, shrimp tacos and shrimp hoagies.

Shrimp don't need much dressing up to be tasty. Here, a simple marinade and quick sauté yields a deeply flavorful and perfectly cooked result. The crunchy broccolini and earthy soba noodles are a great complement to the sweet and savory shrimp.

I love these tacos because they're insanely flavorful: The ginger-soy shrimp, fresh cilantro, spicy chiles and tart lime juice all blend together beautifully.

This dish is inspired by a few different famous sandwiches. It has some elements of a po' boy, it's a bit like a banh mi and is sort of similar to a submarine sandwich — great separately but even better together.

