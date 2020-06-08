Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Make soy-marinated shrimp and turn the leftovers into hoagies and tacos

Chef Judy Joo marinates shrimp in soy and ginger and serves them with soba noodles, tucked into tacos and on hearty hoagies.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Judy Joo

Shrimp is one of those versatile ingredients that can do it all. It's quick-cooking, affordable, fantastic fresh or frozen and makes for amazing leftovers. Chef Judy Joo is joining TODAY to share her go-to shrimp recipe that can be used to make three different dishes: shrimp with soba noodles, shrimp tacos and shrimp hoagies.

Ginger-Soy Shrimp with Broccolini and Soba Noodles
Judy Joo
Get The Recipe

Ginger-Soy Shrimp with Broccolini and Soba Noodles

Judy Joo

Shrimp don't need much dressing up to be tasty. Here, a simple marinade and quick sauté yields a deeply flavorful and perfectly cooked result. The crunchy broccolini and earthy soba noodles are a great complement to the sweet and savory shrimp.

Soy-Marinated Shrimp Tacos
Judy Joo
Get The Recipe

Soy-Marinated Shrimp Tacos

Judy Joo

I love these tacos because they're insanely flavorful: The ginger-soy shrimp, fresh cilantro, spicy chiles and tart lime juice all blend together beautifully.

Shrimp Hoagie Sandwich
Judy Joo
Get The Recipe

Shrimp Hoagie Sandwich

Judy Joo

This dish is inspired by a few different famous sandwiches. It has some elements of a po' boy, it's a bit like a banh mi and is sort of similar to a submarine sandwich — great separately but even better together.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Sweet Chili Salmon Tacos with Green Apple Salsa
Jet Tila
Get The Recipe

Sweet Chili Salmon Tacos with Green Apple Salsa

Jet Tila
Leftover Pork Fried Rice
Matt Abdoo
Get The Recipe

Leftover Pork Fried Rice

Matt Abdoo
Judy Joo