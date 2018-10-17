Sandra Lee's favorite fast and fresh fuel: baked salmon, stockpot salad and breakfast smoothie

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Television personality and cookbook author Sandra Lee is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her go-to quick and easy recipes. She shows us how to make a healthy fruit and vegetable breakfast smoothie, baked salmon with vegetable stock and fresh salad with avocado dressing.

"I love this smoothie because it's a fast and fresh way to start the day. The addition of cool mint makes it a real eye opener," says Lee.

"Baking salmon with vegetable stock add loads of flavor and makes the fish incredibly moist."

"Salad in a stockpot? Definitely! Tossing the avocado with the leafy greens and hearty veggies creates a creamy dressing in one easy step."

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these: