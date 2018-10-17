Shop the Steals and Deals best-sellers now!

Sandra Lee's favorite fast and fresh fuel: baked salmon, stockpot salad and breakfast smoothie

Salmon cooked in vegetable stock? Salad in a stockpot?! Sandra Lee keeps healthy eating interesting.
by Sandra Lee / / Source: TODAY

Television personality and cookbook author Sandra Lee is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her go-to quick and easy recipes. She shows us how to make a healthy fruit and vegetable breakfast smoothie, baked salmon with vegetable stock and fresh salad with avocado dressing.

Sandra Lee's All-in-One Breakfast Smoothie

Sandra Lee

"I love this smoothie because it's a fast and fresh way to start the day. The addition of cool mint makes it a real eye opener," says Lee.

Sandra Lee's Baked Salmon

Sandra Lee

"Baking salmon with vegetable stock add loads of flavor and makes the fish incredibly moist."

Sandra Lee's Stockpot Salad

Sandra Lee

"Salad in a stockpot? Definitely! Tossing the avocado with the leafy greens and hearty veggies creates a creamy dressing in one easy step."

