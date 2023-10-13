Taco Bell is giving away its new breakfast tacos on Tuesdays. Here’s how to get one

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Now you can celebrate Taco Tuesday as soon as you wake up.

On Oct. 12, Taco Bell announced it would be celebrating the debut of its new T​​oasted Breakfast Tacos by offering them for free on Tuesdays in October.

The T​​oasted Breakfast Taco, which features a grilled tortilla filled with a blend of scrambled eggs, melted cheese and dealer’s choice of bacon, sausage or potato, usually costs $1.49, but not on Tuesdays this month, which includes the spookiest day of the year.

Taco Bell Rewards members can get a free Toasted Breakfast Taco — no purchase necessary! — by using the Taco Bell app on Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

The deal is redeemable at participating Taco Bells during breakfast hours (typically between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. local time), while supplies last. It’s also not applicable for delivery orders unless on the Taco Bell app.

And folks who bought the recently revived Taco Lover’s Pass earlier this month, which allows subscribers one taco a day for 30 consecutive days, can finally start their day with a T​​oasted Breakfast Taco.

Later in the day, customers with a Taco Lovers Pass can choose from seven other taco varieties: Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

Taco Bell has been on the Taco Tuesday train ever since it freed the phrase from trademark earlier this year. Starting in August, the chain has offered to pay for Taco Tuesday meals and given out free Doritos Locos Tacos for a month of Tuesdays, among other steals and deals.

Taco Bell’s new Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce. Courtesy Taco Bell

On Oct. 12, too, the chain will debut its first-ever vegan nationwide menu item: Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce. Certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association, the new item comes in two sizes: regular for $2.19 and large for $2.99.