What time does Chick-fil-A stop selling breakfast?

Chick-fil-A’s diehard fans are devoted to the fast-food chain's juicy chicken, decadent milkshakes and flavorful sauces, but the restaurant also serves a pretty mean breakfast.

Whether you’ve known about it forever or just had your mind blown, here's everything you need to know about the restaurant’s breakfast menu.

Chick-fil-A’s signature breakfast: the Chicken Biscuit. Chick-fil-A

Is Chick-fil-A open for breakfast?

According to a Chick-fil-A spokesperson, 95% of the fast-food chain's restaurants serve breakfast, with hours varying depending on the individual location.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. Breakfast hours are typically between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m. Customers can contact their local restaurant for exact hours.

Can you order breakfast via the Chick-fil-A app?

Yes. Whether you order breakfast through the Chick-fil-A app or in person, there are multiple ways to get your food fix first thing in the morning.

What’s on the Chick-fil-A breakfast menu?

Chick-fil-A’s current breakfast menu features 15 items, ranging from indulgent burritos and biscuit sandwiches to more health-conscious options like fruit cups and Greek yogurt.

Local availability may vary, but here’s a list of the restaurant’s offerings:

Chicken entrées

Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis

Adorable and delicious: Chick-fil-A’s Chick-n-Minis. Chick-fil-A

Chicken and egg entrées

Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Chicken, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Egg White Grill

The Egg White Grill sandwich includes chicken and eggs. Chick-fil-A

Egg and Hash Brown Entrées

Hash Brown Scramble Burrito

Hash Brown Scramble Bowl

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Drinks

White Peach Sunjoy

Freshly-Brewed Iced Tea Sweetened and Unsweetened

Chick-fil-A Lemonade/Diet

Sunjoy (1/2 Sweet Tea, 1/2 Lemonade; 1/2 Sweet Tea/1/2 Diet Lemonade; 1/2 Unsweet Tea, 1/2 Lemonade; 1/2 Unsweet Tea, 1/2 Diet Lemonade)

Coffee/Iced Coffee

Coca-Cola

Dr Pepper

Dasani Bottled Water

Honest Kids Apple Juice

Simply Orange

1% Milk and Chocolate Milk

Sides

Hash Browns

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Fruit Cup

Looking for a lighter option? There's a Green yogurt parfait on the menu. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A first introduced breakfast to its menu in the 1980s.

Per a Chick-fil-A spokesperson, the company first started serving breakfast in its restaurants in 1986. At the time, only breakfast biscuits and the Chicken Biscuit were available at select locations, but the menu expanded over time.

In 2016, the chain introduced the Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich. The Hash Brown Scramble Bowl and Burrito arrived in 2017, and two years later, the restaurant added a new Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit to the menu.

In 2021, the company announced it was removing two items from the national breakfast menu: bagels and decaf hot coffee.