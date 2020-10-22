Chick-fil-A is selling their sauces in stores. Get the recipe to make a sandwich at home

This year has been one unlike any other, when daily habits often taken for granted — like stopping at a fast food restaurant for lunch or even ordering takeout — now feels like a risk to many.

To that end, many chains have found creative ways that fans can enjoy their fare at home, from sharing recipes on social media to offering meal kits.

Now, Chick-fil-A is selling their sauces in grocery stores, meaning making their famous sandwiches at home will be easier than ever. At a time when people, especially the vulnerable, are safer at home and away from crowds or gatherings, it's a way of having some of the familiar flavors while staying safe.

The popular chicken chain announced today their signature sauces will available at retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi in mid-November and nationwide in early 2021, with 100% of the royalties going toward scholarships for Chick-fil-A restaurant team members through the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship Initiative.

The chain actually began selling the sauces at select Florida retailers in March, and it went so well that now it’ll be soon available more widely. These 16-ounce bottles of signature sauce will be available at retailers nationwide beginning in mid-November, and will include both the signature Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce, starting at around $3.49.

“Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce were offered as part of a pilot program in select Florida retailers earlier this year, and we’re excited to expand availability of our two most beloved sauces across the country,” L.J. Yankosky, senior director of Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement to media.

For those who don’t need that much sauce in their pantry, 8-ounce bottles of signature Chick-fil-A sauces are also available for purchase at participating restaurants.