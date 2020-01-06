Chick-fil-A is removing 6 items from its menu at select stores

This month, select Chick-fil-A locations will be doing away with (some of) the old and bringing in the new.

On Jan. 13, the chicken chain will start testing a menu overhaul in two markets to make way for some spicier new dishes. Restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, and several locations in Arizona will drop six of their current mainstays, including original Chick-n-Strips, to make room for Spicy Chick-n-Strips, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich and the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit.

Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuits, spicy grilled chicken sandwiches and Spicy Chick-n-Strips inspire a revamped menu with six less items and smaller sizes in Charlotte, North Carolina and Arizona. Chick-fil-A

Since 2017, the chain has been rolling out spicy items in various markets. It first tested Spicy Chick-n-Strips and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken sandwich in several Southern cities, before rolling them out to other locations.

This year, however, will be the first time that Chick-fil-A is kicking other food and drink items to the curb for the sake of spice.

Here's what Chick-fil-A fans in the Charlotte and Arizona areas will be missing: The sausage and egg biscuit, as well as sunflower multigrain bagels, will no longer be served during breakfast. Side salads, decaf coffee, the Grilled Cool Wrap and Original Chick-n-Strips are also getting the boot.

There will also be some downsizing of regular menu items. The chicken nuggets kid's meal will only be offered as a five-count (an average of the current options of four or six nuggets) and catering trays will only be available in the medium size.Milkshakes, iced coffees and frosted beverages will all be served in 16-ounce, clear cups — a departure from styrofoam.

According to the chain, the changes are being made to prioritize quality over quantity. Thus far, Chick-fil-A has made good on many of its promises to improve the food it serves, such as dropping chicken raised with antibiotics from its supply chain. In a statement provided to TODAY, Matt Reed, Chick-fil-A's manager of menu development, said that customer feedback will be key in determining whether the mini menu overhaul goes nationwide.