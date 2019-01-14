Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

There's no doubt that plenty of people go crazy for anything spicy — and Chick-fil-A wants to help curb America's craving for heat.

The popular restaurant chain is serving up a few spicy concoctions as a test to folks in Arizona to see how the new products fare.

In 2017, the company began testing Spicy Chick-n-Strips in Philadelphia, Central Texas and South Texas, and then expanded the spicy strips to Phoenix as well in 2018 due to their popularity. Next, the chain offered up a Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken sandwich in Orlando, St. Louis and Knoxville in 2017 and 2018. While spicy grilled chicken has been served on the Spicy Chicken Salad for a while, that item was the first spicy grilled sandwich entree.

Now, Chick-fil-A wants to see how folks who live in Phoenix, Yuma and Tuscon, respond to the heat (and not from the hot sun) by not only offering them the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken sandwich, but by sticking those popular spicy strips on a biscuit for the brand new Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit. So now fans can get fired up for breakfast, too.

The new menu addition includes two Spicy Chick-n-Strips on a freshly-baked buttermilk biscuit, weighing in at 530 calories. And it's only available during breakfast hours. The sandwich is strikingly similar to the Spicy Chicken Biscuit the chain offered for years before taking it off the menu at most locations to make room for the Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich in 2016.

Folks in the select Arizona markets will also get to try the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Bundle, which serves 10 people and lets everyone in the group craft their own spicy sandwich using spicy grilled filets, cilantro lime sauce (a new sauce from the chain), cheese slices and multigrain brioche buns.

Judging by the cult-like following that Chick-fil-A foods have, we're betting these spicy items will have plenty of fans. If these are winners, they will likely be added to the menu nationwide.

And to the folks in Central and South Texas, Chick-fil-A is leaving the Spicy Chick-n-Strips on the menu at your local restaurants — as long as supplies last.

Don't live in a city that gets to sample the new spiciness? Chick-fil-A suggests using some easy hacks like adding a sauce with a kick, pepperjack cheese or sliced jalapeños, to spice things up.

Oh, and if you need something to cool down your mouth after all that heat, Chick-fil-A is also testing a new 370-calorie Chocolate Fudge Brownie made with semisweet and milk chocolate chunks. But, for now, only for people in the Bay Area, South Florida and Richmond, Virginia will get to indulge in the new treat.