Chopped Italian subs, Aperol spritz cake and more easy recipes to make this week

Even though you can sip on a pumpkin spice latte now doesn’t mean you have to. We fully intend to embrace the flavors of fall once it’s, well, actually fall — but until then summer is still on the menu. From dishes packed with fresh produce to our favorite viral sandwich of the season, these recipes deserve to be savored this week and all through September.

Nothing says summer like sweet corn, and this chowder is chock-full of it. You can even freeze kernels now for access to peak-season corn year-round. Take advantage of herbs like cilantro, basil, parsley and mint, too, to make a tangy green goddess dressing. It goes on everything from salads to steak, but we love it most for brightening up a salmon burger. If you’ve spent any time on social media over the last few months, you’ve likely come across a chopped Italian sandwich recipe. It’s gotten popular for good reason, as you get a taste of every ingredient in a single bite. Pair any of the meals above with a crunchy, protein-packed three bean salad and polish off a slice of Aperol spritz bundt cake for dessert.

What to cook this week

Soup can be enjoyed all year round with the right ingredients. This hearty chowder consists of seasonal picks like sweet corn, bell peppers and sliced scallions — all tied together with homemade bacon bits sprinkled on top.

If you’ve made your way through more ground beef patties than you can count, try switching it up with our green goddess salmon burgers. Fish is a great swap to lighten up a summer staple, and the dressing is super adaptable depending on what you have on hand.

Once you eat an Italian sub chopped, you’ll never have it any other way. All you need is a sharp knife and a large cutting board to prep the sandwich filling that can then be stored overnight until you’re ready to roll — no pun intended.

This three bean salad is easy to make and even easier to bring to any upcoming summer gatherings. It’s delicious served chilled or at room temperature, and it tastes better the longer the beans marinate in the dressing so we encourage you to make it ahead of time.

The drink of the summer is getting a sweet makeover with this Aperol spritz bundt cake recipe. Aperol is added to both the batter and the glaze, and unsurprisingly pairs perfectly with a cocktail in hand.