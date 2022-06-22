IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 86% off summer-ready finds — and some ship free

Aperol Spritz

RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

Alberti twins share recipes for spaghetti with clams, Aperol spritz

04:01
John Alberti
Tony Alberti
RATE THIS RECIPE
(3)

Ingredients

  • ice
  • 2 7/10 ounces prosecco
  • 1 7/10 ounces Aperol
  • 9/10 ounces soda
  • 1 orange slice

Chef notes

From humble beginnings in little bars across Northern Italy, the Aperol spritz ritual has spread across the continents, with people all around the globe connecting through their love of Italy's No. 1 cocktail. Light, refreshing with a unique bittersweet taste, the Aperol spritz is the perfect drink to start the evening. And with this recipe, you can have it anywhere in the world: Simply bring together the people you love and make sure you've got enough ice and orange slices!

Making the perfect Aperol Spritz is as easy as 3-2-1: 3 parts prosecco, 2 parts Aperol and 1 part soda.

Preparation

1.

Fill your large wine glass with plenty of ice.

2.

Add the prosecco, then the Aperol.

3.

Add a dash of soda and stir briefly.

4.

Garnish with orange slice.

Recipe Tags

ItalianEntertainingPartySummerDrinks