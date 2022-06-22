Chef notes

From humble beginnings in little bars across Northern Italy, the Aperol spritz ritual has spread across the continents, with people all around the globe connecting through their love of Italy's No. 1 cocktail. Light, refreshing with a unique bittersweet taste, the Aperol spritz is the perfect drink to start the evening. And with this recipe, you can have it anywhere in the world: Simply bring together the people you love and make sure you've got enough ice and orange slices!

Making the perfect Aperol Spritz is as easy as 3-2-1: 3 parts prosecco, 2 parts Aperol and 1 part soda.