No one wants to show up empty-handed to a tailgate on game day or disappoint with a recipe where no one comes back for seconds.

The top-five pinned tailgating recipes are sure to be a hit with plenty of pinners vouching for their yum factor. They include everything from snack food to slow-cooker dishes to a delicious dip.

1. Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

While Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels might not be top of mind as a tailgating food, pinners are into it. This recipe, which has been saved or "pinned" more than 15,000 times, adds a sweet-and-salty treat to game day.

The writer of the Old House to New Home blog says she loves these because they're easy to make ahead of time.

Simply mix vegetable oil, white sugar and cinnamon and then evenly coat a bag of pretzels with the mixture. The dish is ready after baking for about 30 minutes, stirring them throughout.

Set the pretzels in a bowl for the big game as a snack between heartier sides.

2. Hawaiian Roll Ham Sliders

Turn Hawaiian rolls into sliders with this simple recipe from Just a Pinch that has more than 11,000 pins.

Simply cut the rolls in half, and add layers of ham and swiss cheese. Then, brush the rolls with a simple glaze made from butter, poppy seeds, Worcestershire sauce, mustard and onion powder. The whole thing only takes about 45 minutes to prepare.

Toasty, gooey, sweet and savory, these sliders are "buttery perfection," according to the blog.

3. Fiesta Ranch Cream Cheese Dip

Every tailgate must have a dip (it's part of the tailgating code of honor!), and this is one of the most popular cold dips on Pinterest.

The Fiesta Ranch Cream Cheese Dip from The Salty Marshmallow only takes about 10 minutes to make, and blogger, Nichole, describes it as a "true flavor explosion."

The dip is a mixture of cream cheese and sour cream with various spices like ranch, taco and garlic powder. Then, more ingredients like black beans, green onions, corn and cheese are added to the mix. Nichole explains that she refrigerates the dip until it's ready to serve and says it has the best flavor after it chills for about an hour.

4. Crockpot Mac and Cheese

There's nothing quite as comforting as mac and cheese, and no doubt tailgaters will go gaga over this creamy version of the comfort food recipe from Jennifer Fishkind of the Princess Pinky Girl blog.

"It will make you never want to use a boxed mac and cheese again!" says Fishkind. At least 6,000 Pinterest users who have saved the recipe seem to agree. She also says it's great for a party, as it can "feed a crowd and then some."

After boiling the macaroni, simply add it along with extra-sharp white and yellow cheddar cheese, Parmesan, cream cheese, sour cream, milk, white pepper, salt and ground mustard to the slow cooker. It only needs to cook for about an hour and a half.

5. Easy Enchilada Cups

This recipe is a visually pleasing finger food that's both tasty and simple to make — aka perfect for tailgating.

To make the Easy Enchilada Cups from Ali Martin of the Give Me Some Oven blog, put small flour tortillas in the cups of a muffin tin and bake for about 10 minutes, until they're crispy.

Then mix enchilada sauce, black beans, green chiles, shredded rotisserie chicken and corn, and fill each tortilla with the mixture. Top with cheese, and bake for another 15 minutes for a delicious and impressive dish.

Martin recommends ensuring there are plenty of napkins on hand, as the enchilada sauce can get a bit messy.

