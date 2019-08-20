At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Fall is almost upon us and that means baseball and soccer are rounding out their seasons, while football is just getting started. No matter what sporting event you're attending, you may be required to carry a "clear" bag into the stadium for security reasons, especially for professional sports.

From crossbody bags to fanny packs, TODAY Style has found a variety of options when it comes to clear bags. Check out these top 11 options you can carry as you cheer for your favorite team, and let the tailgating fun begin!

Crossbody Bags

This bestselling clear stadium crossbody bag has lots of pockets to store all the game day essentials. The cupholders on the sides are perfect for water bottles, while the front pocket can separate some smaller items like keys, glasses, tickets and a cell phone.

Manufacturers say it's made from thick vinyl, but it's not so thick that it feels stiff and uncomfortable. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap for comfort and a wrap-around strap. Bonus: These bags are meant to keep everything dry even if it starts to rain!

For a simpler version, this crossbody bag on Amazon is only $6.99 and comes with just one 8.5-inch tall compartment. It easily hangs across your shoulder and body and can hold a handful of items. You can also opt for the larger 10.5-inch size for $9.99.

Want a little more style when you head to the stadium? Try this option from Nordstrom. The Kelly Wynne Clear Crossbody & Belt Bag, which runs $155 with free shipping, is a leather-lined bag that can be used as either a crossbody bag or as a belt bag.

Another stylish option by Kelly Wynne is this circular, clear crossbody bag with a chain strap and leather accents. While you may not be able to fit absolutely everything you need into this small 8-inch-around bag, you'll be able to take the basics like a lipstick, cell phone and small wallet.

Proudly wear your favorite NFL team's logo displayed on this inexpensive clear crossbody bag from Walmart. Available in a range of prices and with various NFL teams, the simple square design is affordable and will hold a few essentials for the game. It also comes with a small removable wristlet for added convenience.

Totes

The No. 1 bestselling travel tote bag on Amazon is this multipurpose option from Handy Laundry. The spacious bag is tall enough to hold a water bottle, umbrella and even a roll of paper towels. It comes with two shorter straps and one longer strap for wearing across the body or over the shoulder.

Some consumers even decorated their bags with vinyl lettering and tassles, and others said it held up well despite being dropped, kicked, stepped on and zipped and unzipped many times.

For a trendy and fashionable tote to take to the stadium, consider the Tory Burch Perry clear tote from Nordstrom. Selling for $428, this super cute clear stadium bag is trimmed in bright colors and has a flat bottom so it stands upright. The chic bag comes with a removable zip pouch that works as a wristlet and also has an interior zippered pocket.

Backpacks

Prefer to carry your must-haves on your back instead on your shoulder or across the body? This clear backpack from Jomparo is a popular choice at only $13.99. It's designed with reinforced and padded shoulder straps with a waist belt to handle the load of heavier items. Reviewers say the pack has held up well with multiple uses.

Upgrade your clear stadium backpack with this version from Kelly Wynne at Nordstrom. For $250, you can look super cute with your security-friendly bag. Measuring about 11 inches high and 12 inches wide, the backpack is large enough to hold most anything you'd need.

In addition to the clear PVC, the pack features leather and comes in multiple colors. The straps are adjustable to get just the right fit and allow you to switch it to a tote bag instead of a backpack. It also comes with a top handle for easy pick-up.

Purses

Want more of a purse than a tote bag to take with you inside the stadium? Check out this Eland Mini Clear Purse for only $5.99. The purse has just one compartment, though it can hold quite a lot, and it also comes with a sturdy zipper for ease of access to the contents. You can also take this handy bag to the gym or even to bring lunch on the go.

Fanny Packs

Finally, we just couldn't resist including this unusual, yet charming fanny pack, which are all the rage of late. This fanny pack even has lights ... yes, lights.

Available at Target, the Stella & Max Women's Clear Fanny Pack has an interior light that creates 16 different light displays, which could be super fun for a night game. It also comes with two adjustable straps to ensure it fits well and has a zipper to keep all of your items dry and safe inside. It does require one lithium battery, which is included.

