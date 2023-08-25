Tim McGraw’s ‘cheat meal’ includes his wife Faith Hill’s famous Coca-Cola cake

Tim McGraw loves a good meal.

The country superstar, who chronicled how he lost weight and got fit in the 2019 book “Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life,” says he still enjoys what he calls a “cheat meal.”

“Southern Food,” he told “Entertainment Tonight Canada,” while noting wife Faith Hill can whip up a quite feast for him.

“I mean, my wife’s Southern cooking. She’ll cook anything, but my cheat meal is usually like peas and cornbread and collard greens, pork chops, rice and gravy, Coca-Cola cake.”

Tim McGraw (left) raves about wife Faith Hill's (right) cooking. Amy Sussman / WireImage

Yes, Coca-Cola cake — you read that right. It’s a classic Southern chocolate cake made with cola that Hill prepares and has previously shared on Food Network’s “Be My Guest with Ina Garten.”

And when not chomping down on that cola-infused cake, McGraw, whose new album, “Standing Room Only,” came out Aug. 25, says he has another guilty pleasure.

“I love Cocoa Puffs,” he said. “My wife can tell when I get up in the middle of the night because I leave a trail of Cocoa Puffs all over ’cause I overfill my bowl.”

McGraw’s love of Hill’s Southern cooking was on display earlier this year when he turned 56 and she prepared his favorite meal for his birthday.

“My husband couldn’t wait until dinner for his favorite meal so we are having it for lunch……most likely again for dinner,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Pot roast. Rice and gravy. Peas and cornbread and Collard greens with Sweet tea, of course. Happy Birthday my love,” she added.

While McGraw does partake in those decadent delights, he still maintains a healthy lifestyle and says he walks on a daily basis.

“I can’t run anymore because I’ve broken my foot so many times. I start every day with an hour walk,” he said, while adding he used to run seven or eight miles before every one of his shows.