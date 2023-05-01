Faith Hill reveals Tim McGraw’s ‘favorite meal’ for birthday lunch: ‘Couldn’t wait until dinner’

Faith Hill served her husband, fellow country music singer Tim McGraw, his favorite Southern meal for lunch on his 56th birthday — and then shared a video of his plate piled high so fans could admire all the fixings.

The "This Kiss" singer posted a short clip May 1 on Instagram that showed McGraw's plate teeming with pot roast, cornbread and other sides. "Happy Birthday, yeah, yeah, yeah," Hill can be heard singing to her hubby.

"It's what you wanted, baby. Mmm. Dig in, yeah!" she adds.

In her caption, Hill, 55, shared details about McGraw's special meal. "My husband couldn’t wait until dinner for his favorite meal so we are having it for lunch……most likely again for dinner," she wrote.

So, what was all that food on McGraw's plate? "Pot roast. Rice and gravy. Peas and cornbread and Collard greens with Sweet tea, of course," explained Hill.

"Happy Birthday my love," she added with a row of heart emoji.

Fans hopped into the comments of Hill's post to say McGraw's birthday meal had them licking their lips, too. "Yum I could work that plate really fast. Looks Good. Happy Birthday Tim!" wrote one.

Other couldn't help but notice the Louisiana-born singer's favorite foods were all decidedly Southern. "That table couldn’t be more southern if you tried! Happy birthday Tim!" wrote one.

Hill and McGraw's youngest daughter, Audrey, also chimed in, posting laughing and heart emoji. "Love y'all," she told her parents.

Hill and McGraw tied the knot in 1996 — after McGraw was forced to propose several times — and share Audrey and two older daughters, Gracie and Maggie.

McGraw celebrated Hill's 55th birthday in September 2022 by sharing an emotional message to her on Instagram.

"Happy birthday!!!!! My best friend / My soul mate / The love of my life,” he wrote next to a video montage full of pics of Hill set to his 1999 hit "My Best Friend."

“I can’t believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!” he gushed. “You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives...... We love you baby!”

Hill responded to her husband's sweet post with a trio of red heart emoji.