Tim McGraw explains why Faith Hill turned down his marriage proposals 'quite a few times'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have one of the most established love stories in country music. However, when McGraw first proposed, it took a few tries before Hill said yes.

“We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times, but she kept saying no,” the country superstar, 54, revealed in an Instagram video celebrating their recent 25th wedding anniversary. “She said, ‘I’m not gonna get involved with another country singer. It’s just not going to work out.’”

Hill, 54, eventually changed her mind at the Taste of Country Music Festival in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“I'm getting ready to go onstage, and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She's standing there and we're talking, and I said, 'Look, let's get married,’” McGraw recalled. “And she says, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house.' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos, if you think about it.' She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I say, 'Well yeah, I'm serious.'"

She may not have seemed overly impressed with his proposal in the moment, but after he finished playing, she had a romantic surprise in store.

"I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn't there, but I looked at the mirror; in lipstick it said, 'Yes! I'm gonna be your wife,’” he said. “And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that's for sure."

Hill also shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of the couple's 25th anniversary. She posted a video of a pair of jeans and red cowboy boots hanging on a Jeep, explaining that she had worn the jeans in the music video for her husband's 2014 single, "Meanwhile Back at Mama's."

“I’ve had those jeans for 13 years, and while dancing one night recently, they split right down the center of my butt. And I’m gonna keep them, I’m gonna make it work, get them fixed,” she said. “These red boots, I’ve had since I was in the seventh grade.”

“The metaphor about all this stuff is, you know, there’s gonna be good times, bad times, sometimes you’re gonna look your best, sometimes you’re not,” she continued. “Just the way life is, the way the world works. And it’s all about love, period, and respect.”

She also celebrated the grown children she shares with McGraw: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19.

“I have three beautiful, smart, crazy-funny daughters with this man,” she said. “So yeah, there you go. I love you so much, baby. Happy anniversary. Twenty-five years, wow!”