Tim McGraw is in amazing shape, and it all started with a comment from his daughter Gracie.

The country music superstar told Men’s Health this month his daughter saw him in the 2008 movie “Four Christmases” and said he looked “big on the screen.”

Tim McGraw, performs with his daughter Gracie on August 15, 2015 in Nashville. John Shearer / Getty Images for Big Machine Records

That comment, McGraw said, prompted him to make some lifestyle changes that led to him losing 40 pounds, getting in shape, and launching a new lifestyle brand and gym.

He started by ditching alcohol, burgers, and “truck-stop foods.” He went for walks in the morning, then those walks became runs.

McGraw, 52, told Men’s Health he realized being fit was helping his music.

Tim McGraw works out in a Nashville photo shoot for Men's Health. (Photo: Arturo Olmos for Men's Health ) Arturo OlmosArturo Olmos for Men's Health / Arturo Olmos for Men's Health

“I use my whole body to sing—my legs, my butt,” he told the magazine. “And having more control over those things makes my voice stronger.”

Now, McGraw has even partnered with Snap Fitness ⁠— a workout chain ⁠— to design TRUMAV, his gym in Nashville.

“This workout is my meditation,” he told Men’s Health. “It frees things up in your head so you can get the trash out for a little while.”

On Instagram earlier this week, McGraw shared a buff photo that had people talking. He wore a tight Adidas tank top for the shot and appeared to be working out.

“My whole life, I’ve lived according to one key value,” he wrote in the caption. “I guess I’ve done so from an early age, when I wanted so fiercely to get beyond my circumstances. That value is, Be ready. Be primed for opportunity when it shows up, because it will come once, it will move on quick, and if you’re not ready to make the shot, your whole destiny can change in a heartbeat. Miss that moment, and you’ll live the rest of your life wondering just how much of your potential never played out.”

He said he decided not to miss the moment, writing "I decided to go from being in good shape to being in the best shape of my life.”