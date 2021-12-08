Chef notes

Rollen Chalmers and his family enjoy the rich, nutty flavor of Carolina Gold rice, especially when mixed with Sea Island red peas to create Hoppin' John, a traditional Southern dish. Hoppin' John can be enjoyed all year long but is traditionally eaten on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It is believed to bring good luck into the new year.

The Carolina Gold rice grown by Rollen Chalmers can be purchased at ansonmills.com.