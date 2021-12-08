IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hoppin' John with Carolina Gold Rice

How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100

Rollen Chalmers
Ingredients

  • 1 cup Sapelo red peas
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 3 cups water
  • 2 cups Carolina Gold rice

    • Chef notes

    Rollen Chalmers and his family enjoy the rich, nutty flavor of Carolina Gold rice, especially when mixed with Sea Island red peas to create Hoppin' John, a traditional Southern dish. Hoppin' John can be enjoyed all year long but is traditionally eaten on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It is believed to bring good luck into the new year.

    The Carolina Gold rice grown by Rollen Chalmers can be purchased at ansonmills.com.

    Preparation

    1.

    Combine the red peas with all ingredients (except the rice) in large pot and cook for 30 minutes.

    2.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    3.

    Mix rice with cooked peas in a small baking dish. Cover mixture with foil. Place in the preheated oven and cook for 30 minutes. Serve hot.

    AmericanSoul FoodSouthernEasyNew Year'sSide dishes

