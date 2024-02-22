National Margarita Day: Sip on these 3 refreshing drinks to celebrate

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

/ Source: TODAY
By Tiffanie Barriere

Three cheers for National Margarita Day! Mixologist Tiffany Barriere, aka The Drinking Coach, is shaking things up in the TODAY kitchen and making three tequila-based cocktails to celebrate the day. She shows us how to make a hibiscus-infused margarita, a smoky mezcal margaita and margarita ice cubes to keep in your freezer for when happy hour strikes.

5-Ingredient Hibiscus Margarita
Bright colors and tartness make this drink so refreshing and enjoyable year-round. The hibiscus adds some sweeter, floral notes to the drink, which balances the citrus nicely.

Mezcal Margarita with Cucumber
Add smokiness to your margarita with mezcal, then brighten it up with lime, agave, orange and cucumber, creating layers of flavor and paying homage to the spirit’s native land of Oaxaca.

Margarita Ice Cubes
These cubes are great to keep in the freezer for when happy hour strikes. Just pop 'em into a glass and top with tequila and club soda. The refreshing effervescence is my favorite part. Plus, it can easily be served as a nonalcoholic margarita without the tequila. It sips like ranch water and melts like a sparkling margarita.

Tiffanie Barriere