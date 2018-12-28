Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Erica Chayes Wida

With 2018 coming to a close, a lot of people will be making a New Year's resolution to eat better.

But this past year, many of us have eaten, created and tweeted about a lot of crazy foods worth another look before say a fond farewell. So, in a toast to New Year's resolutions, let's celebrate the bizarre, the impressive and the "no way I would never touch that" food trends of 2018.

Should auld ingredients be forgot and never brought to mind.

Macaroni and cheese-flavored candy canes

Yep, they're real! @ArchieMcPhee/Instagram

This is the candy cane flavor to ruin all candy cane flavors. It might have actually made people happy Christmas was over so they wouldn't fear these would pop up as some evil holiday prank.

Archie McPhee, a Seattle-based store known for its wacky candies, marketed the Mac & Cheese Candy Canes for the holidays — and it made a lot of people angry or just downright confused in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Pizza ... oh, so many strange pizzas

Pizza toppings are always a deliciously divisive topic. Thank goodness, America got through 2017's audacious candy corn pizza, but 2018 had some wild ones, too.

Pickle Pizza

This pizza was the claim to fame for a small town pizzeria, Rhino's Pizza, in New York State. But their dill pickle pie received a ton of mixed reviews online and even got the attention of Gordon Ramsay, who simply commented, "No."

Mustard Pizza

Maybe restaurants just got pizzas confused with sandwiches or hot dogs in 2018 because what else would explain this madness?

When the world saw that one pizzeria used mustard instead of marinara sauce, it got pretty freaked out. Some even said, "This should be illegal."

One really, really big pizza

Mallie's Grill and Bar goes for next big world record. Stephen Mallie, Mallie's Grill and Bar

Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar in Southgate, Michigan, created a 100-pound pizza pie that had to be cooked in a special outdoor oven. For $300, it could be ordered and actually delivered right to your door.

Yes, these ice creams actually exist

Some of these ice creams are pretty and some are just a bloody good time.

Unicorn Ice Cream

Ah, unicorn foods. These whimsical, colorful (and sometimes sparkly) creations were super popular in 2017, but the trend hung on throughout 2018. This summer, unicorn ice cream was ranked as the hottest flavor of the summer in the U.S.

Ice cream made from pigs' blood and bugs

Courtesy of Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw launched a line of Halloween ice creams in October and one was made with actual blood, while another had real meal worms in it. Surprisingly, they tasted delicious and the worms just added a little crunch ... just think of it like a Butterfinger.

Mayonnaise Ice Cream

This ice cream made with scoops of real Hellman's mayonnaise from Falkirk, Scotland, had the internet losing its collective mind. Some thought it would be creamy and custardy. Others just totally freaked out.

Lattes with a side of ...

Celebri-lattes

Celebrities fell in line, literally, to check out this Canadian barista's celebri-lattes. He designed each foam top to look just like his A-list customers.

Broccoli in coffee

The hipster-licious beverage dubbed the "broccolatte" (obviously) was created by Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and Hort Innovation. It was brewed and served up at Common Folk Café in Melbourne, Australia.

The drink contained espresso, steamed milk and a healthy dose of high-fiber broccoli powder.

The broccoli latte was made with broccoli powder to get more servings of vegetables. Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and Hort Innovation

These funky food trends will now make room for new recipes and more healthy eats in 2019. The world is certainly ready to embark in a New Year — but who knows whether tried-and-true favorites like pizza, coffee and ice cream will be transformed into deliciously edible dreams ... or noxious nightmares.