share tweet pin email

Has there ever been a condiment as divisive as mayonnaise?

After all, mayo has spurred viral food debates on more than one occasion. But this time, the condiment has creeped its way into dessert. And the cool and creamy creation is causing quite the stir.

While unicorn ice cream may be the hottest ice cream stateside, ICE artisan ice cream shop in Falkirk, Scotland, recently asked its social media followers what they thought of its latest "weird" flavor which features scoopfuls of Hellmann's Real mayonnaise.

"Who knows a mayo addict?" the ice cream makers asked social media.

Some tweeters weren't so quick to judge, noting that egg-based mayo ice cream isn't so far off from custard and may actually be delightful.

I dunno. Custard-based ice cream isnât soooo far from mayonnaise...

Nipper 1.0 sais heâd sooner eat ice cream flavoured like County Mayo. https://t.co/0vqG6M9aQI — enormous (@enormous) July 20, 2018

Others said it could make the recipe extra light and creamy, like when you add it to cake.

It probably won't taste that bad? It probably makes the ice cream super creamy and light instead of tasting like mayonnaise? I have a chocolate cake recipe with mayo in and it makes the cake super moist and brings out the chocolate flavour! @simonrim Whats your chef opinion?ð¤ — calli kitson (@callikitson) July 20, 2018

But others are finding the flavor outrageous ... and just want to wash away the mere thought of it.

Who in their right mind would want to eat MAYO ICE CREAM https://t.co/eMwbvBO8Xf — Kristen Zarra (@KristenZarra) July 20, 2018

I just saw a video on Facebook for Mayo ice cream and I feel like I need to shower jfc — grunge dad (@hlnzz) July 19, 2018

ICE Falkirk doesn't just use condiments to whip up its beautiful ice cream flavors. They currently have a Monster energy drink ice cream and a mysterious "Trick or Treat" flavor. The mayo flavor is currently on sale now and retails for 2 pounds (about $2.60) a scoop.

To put an end to the mayonnaise debate (or maybe just add more fuel to the fire), ICE owner Kyle Gentleman told TODAY Food what the dessert really tastes like. It's a "full on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy milky aftertaste ... yum!"

For those who are afraid to try Hellman's ice cream, there's always this mayonnaise beauty hack to try instead! But if you really, really love mayo, why not just enjoy the condiment by spoonful, straight from the jar.