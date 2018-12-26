Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Remember the "Forrest Gump" quote, "Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get"?

Well, for one dad,the target of his daughter's masterful prank, those words will likely never ring as true as they did this Christmas.

Twitter user Judy Brown had one goal this holiday season: to fool her dad into eating a Brussels sprout. And when Dad's choice chocolate is a Ferrero Rocher — the round chocolate rolled in crushed hazelnuts with a hazelnut nougat center — disguising the similarly shaped vegetable is particularly easy.

In 2016, Brown fooled her father by simply wrapping the sprout in the Ferrero Rocher foil, which was as bad (or good) — it's always hard to say — as the "haunted banana prank" that had the Internet spooked earlier this year.

But this year, that wouldn't cut it, as he was already skeptical. And so ensued a plan of pure evil genius, which Brown tweeted in excruciating detail for the whole world to follow.

"With the devil" at her "elbow," Brown picked up the ingredients for her disastrous recipe: Brussels sprouts, a bag of chocolate for melting, crushed hazelnuts and a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

After filling the box with her chocolate-covered sprouts and re-wrapping it with a "dab of glue," Brown sat back Christmas Eve and watched anxiously as her father opened them. After the stunt she pulled two years ago, however, he was rightfully suspicious.

But come Christmas morning, Brown's plot finally played out and left dear ol' Dad horrified.

Since the hilarious ploy, Twitter users have been applauding Brown's perfectly executed plan.

One called her "ingenious" for thinking of it.

"Bravo," indeed.

Maybe next year, she'll trick him into eating a shaved Brussels sprout salad masquerading as ... pie? We have no doubt she could pull it off.

Cue the evil laughter.